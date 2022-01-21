ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

FG to install 5m solar home system

By TN News2
thisnigeria.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Government says it plans to install five million Solar Home Systems (SHS) and Mini-Grid across the country to provide electricity to unserved and underserved citizens. Nebeolisa Anako, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Power, made this known in a statement by Mr Mathew Dan’asabe, Senior Information Officer, in the...

thisnigeria.com

Comments / 0

Related
pv-magazine.com

Another solar park for the Dutch highway system

Dutch energy cooperative Energie Coöperatie Bunnik (ECB) and Netherlands-based solar project developer IX Zon are planning to build a 16MW solar park along the A12 motorway connecting The Hague with the German border in the Gelderland province, in the eastern Netherlands. The south-oriented project has been under development since...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
livingbetter50.com

Joining The Home Solar Panel Gang!

If you still renew electricity bills in your home monthly, you are missing out on the home solar panel goodies. Today, many people in the U.S embrace technology, including replacing generated electricity with solar power. The advancement of this adoption is seen both in households and commercial sectors. It is safe to say; almost every country will adopt the solar panel before the next decade.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
robertsoncountyconnection.com

County amends zoning resolution for solar energy system

New zoning requirements and provisions approved at December’s Robertson County Commission meeting pave the way for the construction of a solar farm in Robertson County and create new regulations for those wanting to install solar panels for private residences. Changing conditions and circumstances regarding the rising popularity and use...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fg#Solar Home Systems#Shs#Mini Grid#Nesp#Energy#The Ministry Of Power#The Federal Government
pv-magazine.com

India has installed more than 49.3GW of solar

India had installed a cumulative 49.3GW of solar generation capacity by the end of last year. Excluding large hydro, the nation's total clean power capacity stood at 104.87GW on December 31, including 40GW of wind; 10.2GW of biomass; 4.8GW of small hydro projects, with generation capacities of up to, and including 25MW; and 400MW of waste-to-energy incinerators.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

USAF Begins Installation Of KC-46 Enhanced Vision System

The U.S. Air Force has started installation of the “enhanced” Remote Vision System (RVS) on its Boeing KC-46 fleet, focusing on aircraft in training first and ramping up to about four aircraft modified per month. The upgraded RVS includes software modifications aimed at sharpening the image from... Subscription...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
GreenBiz

Behind Lineage’s innovative solar plus ‘linear generator’ installation

As the world’s largest temperature-controlled industrial real estate investment trust and logistics solutions provider, Lineage Logistics manages a global network of 400 facilities with more than 2 billion cubic feet of capacity across 19 countries in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The company is a key player in California’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Jobs
Gadget Flow

GAF Energy Timberline Solar nailable solar shingles install with a nail gun for simplicity

Make your home eco-friendlier with the GAF Energy Timberline Solar nailable solar shingles. Compared to traditional solar panels, which are difficult to install, these nailable solar shingles only require a nail gun. Best of all, you don’t need underlayments or electrical skills; simply hire a roofing crew and the necessary supplies. That’s all! With only minimal crew and equipment necessary, you can install them in days. Moreover, lightweight, durable, and powerful, the GAF Energy Timberline Solar uses the sun’s energy to save you money on your electricity bills. Finally, the panels install like a regular roof while providing plenty of protection to shield your home from the weather. Overall, enjoy a greener home without the complications associated with installing solar panels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mining.com

Huge explosion in Ghana mining region kills residents, fells buildings

An explosion in Ghana’s rural Western Region on Thursday razed hundreds of buildings and killed an unknown number of residents when a truck carrying explosives to a gold mine collided with a motorcycle. Unverified videos posted on local media showed a large, smouldering blast site in which buildings had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Red diesel loss 'could cost businesses millions'

Government plans to restrict the use of red diesel could cost construction businesses in Northern Ireland up to £25m per year, it has been claimed. Westminster put forward the proposal in 2020 and it will come into effect later this year. From April, red diesel will only be allowed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Chile's incoming cabinet: Women, youth and a nod to markets

Chile's millennial, leftist President-elect Gabriel Boric announced his first cabinet on Friday, giving a majority of posts to women and several to former student protest leaders while also reassuring markets by naming the Central Bank chief as finance minister.Fourteen of the 24 new ministers are women, including Defense Minister Maya Fernández — a granddaughter of Socialist President Salvador Allende, who was overthrown by a military coup in 1973.The Interior Ministry that oversees domestic security will go to Dr. Izkia Siches, who was recently head of the national medical association.Communist Party legislator Camila Vallejo, who like Boric rose to prominence...
POLITICS
AFP

17 killed, 59 injured by explosion in western Ghana

At least 17 people were killed and 59 injured Thursday in a devastating explosion in a western Ghana town after a truck carrying explosives intended for a mine collided with a motorcycle, the government said. The blast left a huge crater and reduced dozens of buildings to dust-covered piles of wood and metal in Apiate, near the city of Bogoso some 300 kilometres (180 miles) west of the mineral-rich West African country's capital Accra. Footage verified by AFP showed locals rushing towards a raging fire and rising plumes of black smoke to inspect the damage, while rescue workers waded through the rubble to find survivors caught in the devastation and retrieve lifeless bodies. "A total of 17 people have unfortunately been confirmed dead, and 59 injured people have been rescued," Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said in a statement released overnight.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

MSPs back ongoing suspension of isolation compensation laws

Holyrood has backed the continued suspension of an obligation for health boards to pay compensation to people with coronavirus who have to isolate.Under public health legislation introduced in 2008, people with infectious diseases are entitled to compensation for loss of earnings if they are forced to isolate.That rule has been suspended since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, changing it from an obligation to a discretionary payment, with the Scottish and UK Governments instead offering financial and practical support to those who must self isolate due to Covid-19.A proposed bill introduced to the Scottish Parliament proposed to continue the suspension...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Infrastructure and education main beneficiaries of £150m monitoring round

Infrastructure and education are the main beneficiaries of a £150 million reallocation of Stormont funds agreed by the Executive.Ministers signed off on the January monitoring round plans at Thursday’s Executive meeting.The £151.3 million redistribution will see Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon receive £71.8 million, while Education Minister Michelle McIlveen will get £43.8 million.Monitoring rounds take place several times a year to let ministers redistribute unspent monies between departments.Finance Minister Conor Murphy said every department bidding for extra funds was successful.The additional infrastructure funds will be cover issues such as lost public transport income due to the pandemic, subsidies for bus routes,...
EDUCATION
AFP

China incensed by French parliament's genocide declaration

China condemned a French parliament resolution on Friday that accuses Beijing of carrying out a genocide against its Uyghur Muslim population, a move that has strained ties two weeks before the Winter Olympics. The resolution adds to a chorus of western nations that have criticised Beijing for placing around one million Uyghurs in forced labour camps, terming "the violence perpetrated by the People's Republic of China against the Uyghurs as constituting crimes against humanity and genocide". France's National Assembly joins Canada, the Netherlands, Britain and Belgium in having parliaments where lawmakers have passed similar motions. The United States government has formally accused China of genocide in western Xinjiang. But China rejects such accusations and hit out at French lawmakers on Friday.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Reserve Bank chief will be Chile's new finance minister

Chile's leftist president-elect Gabriel Boric, whose victory at the polls last month unsettled the markets, on Friday named the country's Central Bank governor as his finance minister in a young, diverse and woman-majority cabinet. Boric, elected at 35, will be Chile's youngest-ever president, and one of the youngest in world history.
POLITICS
AFP

Libya oil company chief appeals for state investment

The powerful head of Libya's National Oil Corporation on Wednesday decried a lack of state investment in the country's vital energy sector. Libya sits on the largest known oil reserves in Africa, and is heavily dependent on revenues from its oil and gas exports. In a decade of violence since the 2011 revolt that overthrew and killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi, armed groups have frequently blockaded or damaged oil installations, and some have been destroyed. "In 2021, we received just 11 percent" of the state budget allocated for the oil and gas sector, after two years of receiving no funding and accruing "large debts", NOC chief Mustafa Sanalla said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy