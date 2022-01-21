FG to install 5m solar home system

Make your home eco-friendlier with the GAF Energy Timberline Solar nailable solar shingles. Compared to traditional solar panels, which are difficult to install, these nailable solar shingles only require a nail gun. Best of all, you don’t need underlayments or electrical skills; simply hire a roofing crew and the necessary supplies. That’s all! With only minimal crew and equipment necessary, you can install them in days. Moreover, lightweight, durable, and powerful, the GAF Energy Timberline Solar uses the sun’s energy to save you money on your electricity bills. Finally, the panels install like a regular roof while providing plenty of protection to shield your home from the weather. Overall, enjoy a greener home without the complications associated with installing solar panels.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO