It's hard to imagine that Commerce Street and the surrounding area on the Lower East Side wasn’t always as glamorous as it is today. It was once just a convenient way of getting Downtown from the East Side. Known at one time as Commerce Avenue, it was originally an industrial area of tanneries, factories and the Milwaukee Road’s Beer Line. By the 1980s, there were no other businesses operating in the area. A prison was proposed for one of the nearby vacant buildings because the area was so blighted.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO