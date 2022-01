Defining the true meaning of personalized service for clients when evaluating investment firms. Service is possibly the most competitive selling point that spans nearly all industries. Whether buying a car, home, night at a luxury hotel, or dinner out on the town, “exceptional service” is a hallmark of customer satisfaction. But like anything else that has become an expected standard and marketing promise, the measure of what truly constitutes quality service can suffer from exaggerated value and confusing criteria. When it comes to investment strategy and portfolio management services, for example, this perception gap can make or break a client’s potential for accumulating and protecting wealth.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO