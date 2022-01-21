ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

I should be more intelligent – Thomas Partey takes responsibility for red card

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Partey admits he needs to be “more intelligent” after he was...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Arsenal midfielder Partey: I'm responsible; I'll take my critics

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey says he will work to change his fortunes after a testing few days for club and country. The 28-year-old came on in the 74th minute of Arsenal's EFL Cup semi-final defeat to Liverpool and was then booked and sent off between minutes 87 and 90. His...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Partey
Person
Diogo Jota
Daily Mail

'I should be more intelligent': Thomas Partey issues grovelling apology to Arsenal fans after his red card in Carabao Cup semi-final loss to Liverpool... after being rushed back by Mikel Arteta following Ghana's AFCON exit

Thomas Partey admits he should be 'more intelligent' after getting a quickfire red card in Arsenal's Carabao Cup semi-final loss to Liverpool - as he issued a grovelling apology to Gunners fans. The Ghanaian midfielder was rushed back to club duty after his country exited the Africa Cup of Nations...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Thomas Partey apologises after earning 14th red card of Mikel Arteta reign

Thomas Partey has issued a heartfelt apology after he was sent off in Arsenal's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg defeat to Liverpool on Thursday night. The Ghanaian began the day in Cameroon following his country's exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, landing at London's Heathrow airport around noon and being whisked straight to the Emirates Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Ralf Rangnick stands by decision to replace Manchester United striker at Brentford

Ralf Rangnick stood by his decision to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo despite the striker’s angry reaction during Manchester United’s 3-1 win at Brentford.Goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford boosted Manchester United’s top-four ambitions.But the spotlight was once again on Ronaldo, who was far from impressed when his number came up with 20 minutes left.The striker trudged off slowly before hurling his coat to the floor as he sat down muttering “why?”.However, United interim boss Rangnick said: “He was asking ‘why me’?. But I told him I take the decisions in the interest of the team.“We were 2-0 up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Reds#Red Card#Arsenal
The Independent

Arsenal vs Liverpool result: Player ratings as Reds win to head to Carabao Cup final

Liverpool are through to the Carabao Cup final after beating Arsenal 2-0 on the night and on aggregate.They will face Chelsea at Wembley, after a dominant showing in the semi-final second leg which saw the Gunners end with 10 men after a late Thomas Partey red card.Diogo Jota raced infield to strike home the game’s first goal from the edge of the box midway through the first half, and the Portuguese forward was the star of the show, lobbing in a second to send the Reds clear.Partey had been on the pitch fewer than 20 minutes when he picked up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Arsenal vs Liverpool on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup semi-final

Having battled well to hold on to a 0-0 draw in last week’s first leg, Arsenal will hope home comforts give them a boost against Liverpool.The Emirates Stadium hosts the second leg of a Carabao Cup semi-final that remains evenly poised.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Arsenal face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final second legArsenal’s clash with Tottenham was postponed on Sunday with Mikel Arteta unable to field a side due to injuries, suspensions and other absentees, despite reports suggesting Arsenal have only a single positive Covid case.With an inconsistent Chelsea waiting in the final,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit warning for Man Utd

What the papers sayCristiano Ronaldo could be set to leave Manchester United after just one season back at Old Trafford. The Sun reports Ronaldo’s representatives have told the club that failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League would prompt the 36-year-old to look for an exit.The same paper writes that Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga is a target for AC Milan. Spurs would reportedly be willing to sell the 22-year-old for £21million, but the Serie A title challengers are said to prefer a loan deal.Arsenal have received a loan offer for former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Are Barcelona and Real Madrid on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Copa del Rey fixtures

LaLiga’s two biggest clubs were in the headlines recently as they fought out the first El Clasico of the new year in the Spanish Supercopa - an encounter Real Madrid just about edged, before going on to claim the trophy itself against Athletic Club.Now all three sides are back on our screens on Thursday night as the Copa del Rey takes centre stage, with the round of 16 ties pitting Barcelona against Athletic - a repeat of last season’s final, which Barca won 4-0. The current side looks rather different to the one which took to the field last April...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Arsenal v Liverpool EFL Cup semi-final Build-up & Predicted Score

Arsenal are set to play host to Liverpool at the Emirates this evening with a place in the EFL Cup final on the line. The Gunners earned a strong position going into this game in extremely tough circumstances last week. Whilst missing a number of players for various reasons, and with Granit Xhaka getting himself sent off inside the opening 30 minutes, we managed to fight until the bitter end to earn a 0-0 draw.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out?

Brentford and Manchester United meet for the first time in the Premier League in a rearranged clash at the Brentford Community Stadium.One of a number of fixtures to have been postponed in mid-December, Brentford host Ralf Rangnick’s side after a recent drop in form that has seen the London club slip to 14th in their debut Premier League campaign.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Brentford host Manchester UnitedThe visitors could be boosted by the return of a number of key players who missed their draw with Aston Villa, and know that an uptick in form is a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Leicester City face Tottenham Hotspur tonight in the Premier League as both sides look to get back on track following a number of fixture postponements. Tonight’s match was originally scheduled to be played in December but was called off due to a number of Covid-19 cases in the Leicester squad. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Brentford host Manchester UnitedLeicester then had three other matches postponed, including Saturday’s trip to Burnley, and have not played a Premier League match since 28 December. Brendan Rodgers side sit 10th in the table while Spurs lie in sixth, but with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Toni Kroos stunned by yellow card for ‘tackle’ on player he didn’t touch

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos was left stunned and confused when he received a yellow card for a ghost tackle during the club’s Copa del Rey victory over Elche.Kroos went in for a challenge but didn’t connect with the ball or forward Tete Morente but the player threw himself to the floor and referee Jorge Figueroa Vazquez gave a free kick.The former German international protested the call which earned him the yellow card and posted on Twitter afterwards to sum up his displeasure at the decision. Despite the controversial decision, Carlo Ancelotti’s side came from behind to win the last...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy