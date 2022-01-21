Steven Gerrard expects Everton reaction after Rafael Benitez sacking

Derby boss Wayne Rooney says he is “flattered” to be linked with the Everton vacancy but says there has been no approach from the Merseyside club.The 36-year-old former Toffees striker has been linked with the job following Rafael Benitez’s dismissal.The ex-England international’s stock has risen after keeping the Rams in contention for survival in the Championship despite being docked 21 points for entering administration and breaching financial regulations.Rooney said: “I’m the same as everyone else, I see the speculation on social media and in the newspapers. Of course Everton is a club I grew up supporting.“I’m flattered to get brought...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO