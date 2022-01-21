ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steven Gerrard expects Everton reaction after Rafael Benitez sacking

By PA Staff
 1 day ago

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard believes Rafael Benitez's failed appointment at...

The Independent

Duncan Ferguson is adored by the fans but Everton need more than a unifying figure

You can tell a lot about a club by its heroes, the men that symbolise its identity. Duncan Ferguson ranks highly among Everton’s pantheon of greats. That perhaps points to one of the underlying problems at Goodison Park.The 50-year-old takes charge of the first game of his second spell as caretaker manager when the Blues face Aston Villa on Saturday. Ferguson fills the void in the dugout left by the sacking of Rafa Benitez. He will rally the crowd and the visiting side and their manager Steven Gerrard – a Liverpool icon – can expect a hostile reception.No Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa’s Matty Cash and Lucas Digne hit by bottle thrown from Everton crowd while celebrating

Aston Villa players Matty Cash and Lucas Digne appeared to be hit as Everton fans threw plastic drinks bottles in their direction as they celebrated a goal at Goodison Park on Saturday. After Emi Buendia glanced in Digne’s cross to give Aston Villa the lead shortly before half-time, the visiting players celebrated in the corner in front of the Everton fans. Several plastic drinks bottles were thrown at the Aston Villa players from the stands as they celebrated the goal. The majority of those bottles missed the Villa players, but Cash and Digne went down after being struck by a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Steven Gerrard
Duncan Ferguson
The Independent

Derby boss Wayne Rooney ‘flattered’ by Everton link

Derby boss Wayne Rooney says he is “flattered” to be linked with the Everton vacancy but says there has been no approach from the Merseyside club.The 36-year-old former Toffees striker has been linked with the job following Rafael Benitez’s dismissal.The ex-England international’s stock has risen after keeping the Rams in contention for survival in the Championship despite being docked 21 points for entering administration and breaching financial regulations.Rooney said: “I’m the same as everyone else, I see the speculation on social media and in the newspapers. Of course Everton is a club I grew up supporting.“I’m flattered to get brought...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Ralf Rangnick stands by decision to replace Manchester United striker at Brentford

Ralf Rangnick stood by his decision to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo despite the striker’s angry reaction during Manchester United’s 3-1 win at Brentford.Goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford boosted Manchester United’s top-four ambitions.But the spotlight was once again on Ronaldo, who was far from impressed when his number came up with 20 minutes left.The striker trudged off slowly before hurling his coat to the floor as he sat down muttering “why?”.However, United interim boss Rangnick said: “He was asking ‘why me’?. But I told him I take the decisions in the interest of the team.“We were 2-0 up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Aston Villa
The Independent

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit warning for Man Utd

What the papers sayCristiano Ronaldo could be set to leave Manchester United after just one season back at Old Trafford. The Sun reports Ronaldo’s representatives have told the club that failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League would prompt the 36-year-old to look for an exit.The same paper writes that Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga is a target for AC Milan. Spurs would reportedly be willing to sell the 22-year-old for £21million, but the Serie A title challengers are said to prefer a loan deal.Arsenal have received a loan offer for former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Diogo Jota brace sends Liverpool into Carabao Cup final

Liverpool reached the Carabao Cup final for the first time in six years as Diogo Jota’s brace was enough to seal semi-final success at the expense of 10-man Arsenal.After a goalless first leg at Anfield last week, Jota’s first-half daisycutter caught Aaron Ramsdale flat-footed and he then saw a second-half VAR check rule he was onside following a smart finish as Liverpool won 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium.To top off a miserable night for Arsenal, Thomas Partey – who only returned from the Africa Cup of Nations earlier in the day – was sent off just 16 minutes after coming...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City are ‘by far the best’ and have Premier League title sewn up, claims Ralph Hasenhuttl

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Manchester City already have the Premier League title in the bag ahead of their visit to St Mary’s.Reigning champions City travel to the south coast 11 points clear of second-placed Liverpool following a remarkable 12-match winning run.Jurgen Klopp’s Reds and third-placed Chelsea had threatened to make it one of the most exciting title races in years before significantly falling off the pace in recent weeks.Hasenhuttl, who masterminded a creditable goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium in September, is in awe of the way Pep Guardiola’s relentless side have blown away their rivals.“If it wouldn’t be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Everton F.C.
Aston Villa F.C.
The Independent

Caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson dishes out ‘home truths’ to Everton players

Caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson will demand Everton players “run themselves into the ground” after dishing out a few “home truths” following the sacking of Rafael Benitez.Benitez spent less than seven months in charge at Goodison Park and lost his job following Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Norwich, a ninth defeat in 12 Premier League games.The Toffees now sit just six points above the relegation zone, with former Liverpool boss Benitez paying the price for the poor run of form and Ferguson taking charge for the club’s “upcoming games”, starting with Saturday’s visit of Aston Villa.It is Ferguson’s second spell as caretaker...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Distant memories of fortress Old Trafford illustrate depth of Man United decline

It might still be called the Theatre of Dreams by locals and broadcasters alike, keen to talk up another big game and yet another turning point in Manchester United’s meandering, confusing season, but there’s an uncomfortable home truth growing larger by the month.A literal home truth, in this case: Old Trafford is far from a fortress these days. It’s not a place teams tend to fear. More regularly of late, it has been a sounding board of discontent, a map of malaise and a representation of greater issues within the club.United are fast-approaching a fourth consecutive season in which they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Chelsea report: Blues to sign three Barcelona stars for an incredible £110m

Chelsea are targeting a sensational £110m triple swoop for a Barcelona trio, with owner Roman Abramovich prepared to help improve the squad ahead. The Blues have struggled in recent weeks, having dropped out of contention for the title race. The last couple of months have shown the club's profiles in attack to be unbalanced, while there are stars in defence and midfield whose futures are uncertain.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Leicester City face Tottenham Hotspur tonight in the Premier League as both sides look to get back on track following a number of fixture postponements. Tonight’s match was originally scheduled to be played in December but was called off due to a number of Covid-19 cases in the Leicester squad. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Brentford host Manchester UnitedLeicester then had three other matches postponed, including Saturday’s trip to Burnley, and have not played a Premier League match since 28 December. Brendan Rodgers side sit 10th in the table while Spurs lie in sixth, but with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out?

Brentford and Manchester United meet for the first time in the Premier League in a rearranged clash at the Brentford Community Stadium.One of a number of fixtures to have been postponed in mid-December, Brentford host Ralf Rangnick’s side after a recent drop in form that has seen the London club slip to 14th in their debut Premier League campaign.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Brentford host Manchester UnitedThe visitors could be boosted by the return of a number of key players who missed their draw with Aston Villa, and know that an uptick in form is a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Bergwijn reveals Antonio Conte’s instructions before Tottenham heroics

Steven Bergwijn was delighted to follow Antonio Conte’s instructions and deliver a dramatic stoppage-time win for Tottenham at Leicester.The Netherlands international scored twice in 79 seconds of time added on to turn Spurs’ 2-1 deficit into a memorable 3-2 victory.He was sent on in the 78th minute, two minutes after James Maddison had put the Foxes on course for the three points in their first Premier League game of 2022 with a clear instruction from Conte – to score.Bergwijn, who has been subject of a bid from Ajax in the January transfer window, duly obliged, firing home from close range...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup semi-final tonight

It was honours even in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, with ten-man Arsenal clinging on to a 0-0 draw against Liverpool.Mikel Arteta’s side have since seen their Premier League encounter with Tottenham postponed due to a depleted squad, but are seemingly ready for the second leg at the Emirates Stadium.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Arsenal face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final second legWith Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane away at the Africa Cup of Nations, Jurgen Klopp will hope an alternative forward-line can build on a dominant showing against Brentford.Chelsea are...
PREMIER LEAGUE

