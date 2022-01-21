ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

They are by far the best – Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Man City have title sewn up

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Manchester City already have the...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester United knock out Arsenal as Chelsea also reach Continental Cup semi-finals

Four of the FA WSL’s top five teams will contest the semi-finals of the Continental Cup with Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea all progressing.League leaders Arsenal were knocked out by third-placed Manchester United courtesy of Alessia Russo’s 85th-minute header.The impressive victory continued United’s fine form, meaning they have now won five games in a row in all competitions without conceding.Pernille Harder scored a hat-trick as Chelsea cruised to a 4-2 win over West Ham.The Denmark international opened the scoring for the visitors after 25 minutes only for Katerina Svitkova to equalise before half-time.However, three goals in nine second-half...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Arsenal vs Liverpool on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup semi-final

Having battled well to hold on to a 0-0 draw in last week’s first leg, Arsenal will hope home comforts give them a boost against Liverpool.The Emirates Stadium hosts the second leg of a Carabao Cup semi-final that remains evenly poised.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Arsenal face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final second legArsenal’s clash with Tottenham was postponed on Sunday with Mikel Arteta unable to field a side due to injuries, suspensions and other absentees, despite reports suggesting Arsenal have only a single positive Covid case.With an inconsistent Chelsea waiting in the final,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Man City#Manchester City#Sewn#The Premier League#Southampton
The Independent

Leicester vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Tottenham Hotspur will look to further their Champions League push when they travel to Leicester City in a rescheduled Premier League fixture tonight. Both teams have several games to catch up on following latest postponements at the weekend, with Spurs four points behind fourth-placed West Ham having played four games less.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Brentford host Manchester UnitedA win tonight would also see them go above Arsenal in the table after Sunday’s north London derby was postponed. Antonio Conte’s side were comfortably beaten by Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-finals but have not been in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson dishes out ‘home truths’ to Everton players

Caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson will demand Everton players “run themselves into the ground” after dishing out a few “home truths” following the sacking of Rafael Benitez.Benitez spent less than seven months in charge at Goodison Park and lost his job following Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Norwich, a ninth defeat in 12 Premier League games.The Toffees now sit just six points above the relegation zone, with former Liverpool boss Benitez paying the price for the poor run of form and Ferguson taking charge for the club’s “upcoming games”, starting with Saturday’s visit of Aston Villa.It is Ferguson’s second spell as caretaker...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe already under pressure as shadow of Rafa Benitez looms

Pressure is building on Eddie Howe. The Newcastle United manager takes his team to Elland Road tomorrow to face Leeds United desperately needing a win. The prospect of relegation is growing by the week. There are plenty of points still available and things can change quickly. St James’ Park insiders were talking about the importance of beating fellow strugglers before the 1-1 draw with Watford last week, speaking in terms of a mini-league of the bottom five sides in the table. Leeds were very much in the mix at that point but two consecutive wins for Marcelo Bielsa’s men changed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Bergwijn reveals Antonio Conte’s instructions before Tottenham heroics

Steven Bergwijn was delighted to follow Antonio Conte’s instructions and deliver a dramatic stoppage-time win for Tottenham at Leicester.The Netherlands international scored twice in 79 seconds of time added on to turn Spurs’ 2-1 deficit into a memorable 3-2 victory.He was sent on in the 78th minute, two minutes after James Maddison had put the Foxes on course for the three points in their first Premier League game of 2022 with a clear instruction from Conte – to score.Bergwijn, who has been subject of a bid from Ajax in the January transfer window, duly obliged, firing home from close range...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Distant memories of fortress Old Trafford illustrate depth of Man United decline

It might still be called the Theatre of Dreams by locals and broadcasters alike, keen to talk up another big game and yet another turning point in Manchester United’s meandering, confusing season, but there’s an uncomfortable home truth growing larger by the month.A literal home truth, in this case: Old Trafford is far from a fortress these days. It’s not a place teams tend to fear. More regularly of late, it has been a sounding board of discontent, a map of malaise and a representation of greater issues within the club.United are fast-approaching a fourth consecutive season in which they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Victor Lindelof to miss West Ham match after break-in at family home

Victor Lindelof will not be involved for Manchester United this weekend as the defender supports his family following a “very traumatic” break-in at their house as he played against Brentford The 27-year-old played the full 90 minutes as Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils secured a 3-1 Premier League win at the Brentford Community Stadium on Wednesday evening.Lindelof’s house in the north west was targeted while the defender was in London forcing his wife to lock herself and their two children in a room for safety during the burglary.“During Victor’s game this Wednesday night we had a break-in at our house...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup semi-final tonight

It was honours even in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, with ten-man Arsenal clinging on to a 0-0 draw against Liverpool.Mikel Arteta’s side have since seen their Premier League encounter with Tottenham postponed due to a depleted squad, but are seemingly ready for the second leg at the Emirates Stadium.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Arsenal face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final second legWith Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane away at the Africa Cup of Nations, Jurgen Klopp will hope an alternative forward-line can build on a dominant showing against Brentford.Chelsea are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Burnley vs Watford clash given third date after being postponed twice

Burnley and Watford will hope it is third time lucky as their Premier League fixture has been rearranged for February 5 with a 6pm kick-off time.The fixture was postponed for a second time earlier this week. It was originally due to be played on December 15 but was called off due to Covid-19 cases within the Watford squad before an outbreak at Burnley forced the postponement of the rearranged match on January 18.But with both sides having already been knocked out of the FA Cup, it has been rescheduled for the weekend of the fourth-round fixtures.On Thursday, Watford boss Claudio...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Diogo Jota brace fires Liverpool past Arsenal and into Carabao Cup final to face Chelsea

A match that finally took place, but there was no actual contest. Arsenal, it could be argued, still didn’t really play.Liverpool reached a fifth cup final of Jurgen Klopp’s time, and the first in this competition in six years, by comfortably beating Mikel Arteta’s side 2-0 in the League Cup semi-final second leg. This one wasn’t about false positives but false advertising. It just wasn’t the game that was billed, and certainly didn’t live up the enjoyable chaos that the competition’s semi-finals often offer.Arteta’s side clearly have so much promise but also some way to go, as they lost another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal report: Dusan Vlahovic makes u-turn on massive contract offer

Arsenal are still in for Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic, with the man himself apparently making a u-turn over his stance on the transfer. Over the course of the last few weeks, Mikel Arteta has ramped up his interest in the 21-year-old striker, with a number of his current options looking frozen from current plans. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is infamously on the naughty step, following the disciplinary issues that led him to lose the captaincy last month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Millwall and Hull interested in loan move for Jordan Hugill

Millwall and Hull are interested in ending Jordan Hugill’s frustrating spell at West Brom. The on-loan Norwich striker has struggled at The Hawthorns and could be handed a lifeline for the second half of the season, the PA news agency understands.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Victor Lindelof will not play for Manchester United vs West Ham after burglary

Victor Lindelof will play no part in Manchester United's Premier League meeting with West Ham on Saturday following a break-in at his home earlier this week.United have confirmed that they are supporting Lindelof and his family after burgulars entered his home while he was playing in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Brentford.Lindelof's wife, Maja Nilsson Lindelof, was at home with their children at the time and described the incident as a "very traumatic and scary moment".Ralf Rangnick, United's interim manager, said that Lindelof has decided to stay at home with his family this weekend and that he has the club's full...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

There’s more to Liverpool than Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, says Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has played down the absence of key Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for Sunday’s meeting at Selhurst Park.The Reds will again be without their two main attackers, who are away competing at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.It will no doubt boost Palace, who lost 3-0 to Liverpool in September with the pair on target and both hit doubles against the south London outfit last season too.Jurgen Klopp’s side have coped well without Salah and Mane, winning three of the four games they have missed to progress in two cup competitions and...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy