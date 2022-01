First of all, a big thank you to Routt County businesses that require customers and staff to wear masks. When businesses do this, we not only feel safer, we are safer. Business owners can prescribe reasonable rules for their employees and customers even without a public health mandate. If they have a business open to the public, you have every right to make conditions for entry. “No mask no service” is much the same as “No shirt, no shoes, no service.” Many of us, and I actually think the majority of us, support local business owners and their staff who step up to the plate to keep the community as safe as possible.

ROUTT COUNTY, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO