ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Please Enable JavaScript

By Larry Stewart
ForConstructionPros.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWww.forconstructionpros.com is using a security service for protection...

www.forconstructionpros.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Construction Equipment#Infrastructure#Construction Maintenance#Javascript
ForConstructionPros.com

The 18V REVOLVE 4000 Green-Beam Rotary Laser

Bosch's 18V REVOLVE 4000 Connected Green-Beam Self-Leveling Rotary Laser (GRL4000-90CHVG) provides users with a superior experience during a range of heavy-duty tasks, the new laser features higher visibility up to four-times brighter than traditional red beams, extended leveling range, and additional ADS settings, ideal for varied work sites. The 18V REVOLVE 4000 offers users the additional accuracy, precision, and customization to get the job done right.
ELECTRONICS
AFP

Making smartphone data anonymous no longer enough: study

Privacy measures that are meant to preserve the anonymity of smartphone users are no longer suitable for the digital age, a study suggested on Tuesday. Vast quantities of data are scooped up from smartphone apps by firms looking to develop products, conduct research or target consumers with adverts. In Europe and many other jurisdictions, companies are legally bound to make this data anonymous, often doing so by removing telltale details like names or phone numbers. But the study in the Nature Communications journal says this is no longer enough to keep identities private.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
SCIENCE
BlogHer

A Brief Breakdown of Cumulative Layout Shift and Why Bloggers Should Care

Last year, Google released a “page experience” update. With new ranking factors worked into the mix, this search algorithm incorporates signals that speak to the user’s experience on their mobile device. This makes one thing clear: site owners must pay attention to how well users can navigate and interact with their site. Slow load time is a common roadblock, but it’s not the only one. Other user experience factors that can impact performance are speed, ease of navigation, readability, and content quality. Page experience signals already take mobile friendliness, safe-browsing, HTTPS security, and the removal of interstitial popups into account. With...
INTERNET
Business Wire

Arrow Electronics and Appletec Sign Agreement for Supply of Compact Camera Modules for Embedded Applications

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrow Electronics Inc. has signed an agreement with Israeli company Appletec under which Appletec will produce a range of compact camera modules (CCMs) exclusively for Arrow. The CCMs are intended for developers who want to add an embedded vision capability to products used in sectors including industrial, medical,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy