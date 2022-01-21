4 found dead at US-Canada border, man charged

LONDON (AP) — British police said Thursday they have arrested two people in connection with a hostage-taking at a synagogue in Texas. Counter Terrorism Police North West said one man was arrested Thursday in Birmingham, central England, and another in the northern English city of Manchester. They are being held for questioning and have not yet […]
The 19-year-old Belgian-British pilot Zara Rutherford has set a world record as the youngest woman to fly solo around the world. (Jan. 20) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. . You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/96686c336b9142f28f494fecddf775cb.
NEW YORK — (AP) — A New York City police officer lay in a hospital Saturday after being critically wounded in a shooting in a Harlem apartment that left a fellow officer dead, authorities said. The man who shot them with a stolen gun was also in critical...
An Indian farmer was left astonished yesterday after one of his goats gave birth to a kid with the 'face of a human' which neighbours described as a 'warning from God'. The goat belonging to farmer Shakar Das, 46, gave birth to several offspring in Gangapur village in the northeastern Indian state of Assam.
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Wildlife experts in Pennsylvania said they are having genetic testing done to identify a mystery animal that might be a dog or a coyote. Christina Eyth, of Fairfield Township, said she noticed paw prints in front of her door earlier this week and followed them around her house to their source -- a small, dog-like animal curled up outside her basement door.
A man with a very extensive collection of snakes was found dead in his Maryland home on Wednesday. Officers arrived at the house after receiving a call from a neighbor, who expressed concern as they had not seen the homeowner in about a day, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Police have released doorbell camera footage of a gunman randomly attacking a Georgia family’s home.He could be seen in doorbell camera footage on 17 January running toward the home and shooting randomly at the front door before running off. On Saturday, police said the gunman has not been found and and released images of the man, who has allegedly fired at the address on three ocassions. An investigation is ongoing, and there is no known motive for the attacks. Police said the family home was in the west of the city, which is about 20 miles northwest of Atlanta, but...
An infamous French cannibal who murdered a farmer before cooking his heart and tongue with white beans briefly escaped from custody and attacked a woman.Jeremy Rimbaud, a 34-year-old who served as a soldier in Afghanistan, grabbed his latest unnamed victim in Toulouse on Wednesday.“She was absolutely terrified,” said an investigating source. “The lady was out walking her dog close to the centre of the city when Rimbaud struck.“He punched her in the back of the head and then hit her with a stick, before passers-by intervened, and chased him off. It was only later that she was told that she...
Ang Li reported his girlfriend Amanda Zhao missing to the police on October 9th, 2002. What he failed to tell them was that he took her life, leaving her in a suitcase to be discovered by hikers in Mission, British Columbia.
Since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago, Covid-19 completely changed our lives and it looks like we are still way too far from the end of the pandemic. Millions of Americans have contracted the virus and more than 850,000 have died so far as a result of Covid-19 complications in United States and with Omicron in place, the numbers will continue to go up in the upcoming weeks.
Comments / 0