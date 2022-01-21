ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

4 found dead at US-Canada border, man charged

Daily Gate City
 1 day ago

A Florida man was charged Thursday with human smuggling after the bodies of four people,...

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WGN News

UK police arrest 2 men over Texas synagogue hostage-taking

LONDON (AP) — British police said Thursday they have arrested two people in connection with a hostage-taking at a synagogue in Texas. Counter Terrorism Police North West said one man was arrested Thursday in Birmingham, central England, and another in the northern English city of Manchester. They are being held for questioning and have not yet […]
TEXAS STATE
Daily Gate City

Teen pilot completes record global flight

The 19-year-old Belgian-British pilot Zara Rutherford has set a world record as the youngest woman to fly solo around the world. (Jan. 20) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/96686c336b9142f28f494fecddf775cb.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Smuggling#Ap Archive
UPI News

Wildlife rescuers try to identify mystery animal that might be dog or coyote

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Wildlife experts in Pennsylvania said they are having genetic testing done to identify a mystery animal that might be a dog or a coyote. Christina Eyth, of Fairfield Township, said she noticed paw prints in front of her door earlier this week and followed them around her house to their source -- a small, dog-like animal curled up outside her basement door.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Doorbell camera captures gunman in random shooting attack on family home three times in one month

Police have released doorbell camera footage of a gunman randomly attacking a Georgia family’s home.He could be seen in doorbell camera footage on 17 January running toward the home and shooting randomly at the front door before running off. On Saturday, police said the gunman has not been found and and released images of the man, who has allegedly fired at the address on three ocassions. An investigation is ongoing, and there is no known motive for the attacks. Police said the family home was in the west of the city, which is about 20 miles northwest of Atlanta, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

French cannibal who ate victim with white beans attacks again after escape from custody

An infamous French cannibal who murdered a farmer before cooking his heart and tongue with white beans briefly escaped from custody and attacked a woman.Jeremy Rimbaud, a 34-year-old who served as a soldier in Afghanistan, grabbed his latest unnamed victim in Toulouse on Wednesday.“She was absolutely terrified,” said an investigating source. “The lady was out walking her dog close to the centre of the city when Rimbaud struck.“He punched her in the back of the head and then hit her with a stick, before passers-by intervened, and chased him off. It was only later that she was told that she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Fort Worth

“Covid sucks”, Young vaccine hesitant woman who ‘wasn’t afraid of the virus’ contracts Covid-19 and dies in hospital leaving three children behind

Since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago, Covid-19 completely changed our lives and it looks like we are still way too far from the end of the pandemic. Millions of Americans have contracted the virus and more than 850,000 have died so far as a result of Covid-19 complications in United States and with Omicron in place, the numbers will continue to go up in the upcoming weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy