Fayette County, GA

Cashierless ‘autonomous’ grocery store opening in Fayette County

By Leon Stafford
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 1 day ago
A grocery store that allows customers to skip the checkout lane and pay automatically via app as they leave the building is coming to Fayette County. Nourish + Bloom Market is opening Friday at Fayetteville’s Trilith mixed-used development and...

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
