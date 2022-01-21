ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Antonio Brown Claims “There’s Nothing Wrong With My Mental Health”

By Alvin aqua Blanco
Black America Web
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNFL receiver Antonio Brown has plenty of issues, obviously. However, the now-former Tampa Bay Buccaneer is adamant that there is nothing wrong with his mental health despite the rampant speculation that such is the case. Brown did himself no favors for his claims of being well-adjusted since he...

blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Antonio Brown claims NFL teams have shown interest in him

Antonio Brown claims he has been contacted by NFL teams since his release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown spoke to Complex about his time in the NFL and his rap career, and dropped a new claim about his NFL future in it. The veteran wide receiver said he remained focused on playing in the NFL, and added that teams have already reached out to him.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Brandon Marshall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#American Football#Tampa Bay Buccaneer
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Rumored To Be Considering At Least 2 NFL Jobs

The Jim Harbaugh to the NFL rumors are heating up this week. On Wednesday night, Bruce Feldman reported that sources inside Michigan football told The Athletic they think Harbaugh would accept the Las Vegas Raiders job if offered it. “They also know that Harbaugh can be hard to read,” Feldman...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Ravens’ stunning firing

The Baltimore Ravens made a very surprising coaching move on Friday evening with the decision to fire defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. Baltimore announced the news with a statement from head coach John Harbaugh, who said that he and Martindale “have agreed to move forward in separate directions.”
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dak Prescott Receives Punishment For What He Said About Officials

Just a few days ago, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made headlines with a controversial comment he made about the officials from Sunday’s game. Following the 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Cowboys fans threw objects onto the field, expressing their anger with the officiating crew. After learning fans threw objects at the officials, Dak responded, “Credit to them.”
NFL
The Spun

Danny Kanell Has 2 Quarterbacks In Mind For Steelers

The post-Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh has commenced. Big Ben played in what’s expected to be his final NFL game last weekend in a postseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, all eyes in Pittsburgh turn to the future of the team’s quarterback position. Danny Kanell has...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy