Michigan’s Fascination With Hot Air Balloons, Early 1900s

Motown, Alice Cooper, Dow Chemical, and "96 Tears" all factor into the beginning of Meat Loaf's career. Michigan helped form one of rock's biggest artists. If you're thinking "rest in peace," you took the words right out of my mouth. Larger than life rocker Meat Loaf passed away on January 20, 2022 at the age of 74. He was known for the worldwide success of the album Bat Out of Hell and a noteworthy acting career that included The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Fight Club, and Wayne's World highlighting more than 50 screen credits in movies and on television. Marvin Aday was born in Dallas, Texas and moved to southern California to join a band, but it was Michigan that was incredibly formative in his early career.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO