Volunteers make winter cool for local skiers

Press photo by Jenn Rago Volunteers are the energy that fuels ArtsQuest. The winter holiday extravaganza Christkindlmarkt, hosted at SteelStacks, (a venue of ArtsQuest), requires 40 to 60 volunteers nightly. So approximately 10,000 volunteers are needed for one event. ArtsQuest Volunteer and Internship Coordinator, Cavan Mulligan said “volunteers are recruited from local High schools, and by word of mouth from people attending previous events. We have volunteers who have been with us anywhere from two years to 38 years.” Junior, Daliany Rvira, and senior, Ilham Azakir, both whom attend Freedom HS, worked as volunteers several nights each week at Christkindlmarkt. Sixty hours of community service/volunteer hours is required in order to graduate. This was the first year volunteering for both girls but they agreed that it was a great experience and they would gladly do it again.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO