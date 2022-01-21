ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former WWE Star Chris Jericho Took A Shot At Shaquille O'Neal: "When I Heard The Most Dominant Player In NBA History Was Guest Hosting Raw, I Automatically Assumed It Was Kobe Bryant."

By Aaditya Krishnamurthy
fadeawayworld.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA players are some of the biggest superstars in the world today. The incredible amount of athleticism they display on a nightly basis makes them some of the most popular personalities in the world. But what happened when Shaquille O'Neal, one of the biggest names in NBA history, made his way...

fadeawayworld.net

Popculture

Natalia and Vanessa Bryant Bond in Heartwarming Ad Campaign Just in Time for Christmas

Kobe Bryant is smiling with pride from the heavens at his wife and Vanessa and eldest daughter Natalia. The mother-daughter duo are now in the world of beauty advertising and doing a good job at it. Kobe's widow and daughter, who is now 18-year-olds and attending her freshman year at the University of Southern California, have teamed up for a new Lancome makeup commercial to promote the brand's latest foundation. It's the latest campaign the duo has taken part in.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

Vanessa Bryant Wishes Mary J. Blige a Happy Birthday With Throwback Video of Kobe

Vanessa Bryant celebrated Mary J. Blige‘s 51st birthday on Tuesday (Jan. 11) with a heartwarming video with her late husband, basketball legend Kobe Bryant. “Happy birthday MJB,” the model and philanthropist wrote alongside the video, which shows herself and the NBA legend singing along to Blige’s performance. According to Naomi Campbell, who commented on the post, the singalong took place at Diddy’s star-studded 50th birthday party in December 2019.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Trolls Son Shareef, 21, As He’s ‘Waiting’ For Rihanna: ‘I’m Sexier’

Shaquille O’Neal and his 21-year-old son got into a hilarious tiff online over Rihanna, with Shareef declaring he’s ‘already bagged’ the sexy singer. Shaquille O’Neal showed his 21-year-old son Shareef that he’s still got game when it comes to the ladies — in particular, Rihanna. It all started when Shareef shared a photo rocking a purple Savage X Fenty robe as part of his collaboration with RiRi’s insanely popular lingerie line on Dec. 25. “Waiting for Rihanna like…” he captioned the photos, which showed him holding his phone and looking down a the screen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Vanessa Bryant Shares Cute Video Of Herself Singing With Late Husband Kobe — Watch

Vanessa Bryant honored her favorite singing partner and late husband Kobe Bryant while celebrating Mary J. Blige’s birthday. Vanessa Bryant, 39, honored her late husband Kobe Bryant and celebrated Mary J. Blige all at once. In a throwback video, Vanessa and the professional basketball player sat side-by-side as they sang along passionately to Mary J. Blige’s hit “I’m Goin’ Down” as she performed it on stage. “Happy birthday MJB,” Vanessa captioned the bittersweet post along with a series of heart and broken heart emojis. “Thank you so much!! Love you!!❤️❤️❤️” The R&B singer responded in the comments section.
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

Shaquille O’Neal Says He’d Beat Up Kyrie Irving For Not Getting Vaccinated: ‘If He Was On My Team I’d Put My Hands On Him’

Shaquille O’Neal says if NBA champion Kyrie Irving was on his team and refused to get vaccinated against Covid, he’d get physical with the point guard. Irving recently made it clear his unvaccinated status will not change despite Kevin Durant’s knee injury that is expected to sideline the Nets forward for more than a month.
NBA
