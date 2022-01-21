Former WWE Star Chris Jericho Took A Shot At Shaquille O'Neal: "When I Heard The Most Dominant Player In NBA History Was Guest Hosting Raw, I Automatically Assumed It Was Kobe Bryant."

Kobe Bryant is smiling with pride from the heavens at his wife and Vanessa and eldest daughter Natalia. The mother-daughter duo are now in the world of beauty advertising and doing a good job at it. Kobe's widow and daughter, who is now 18-year-olds and attending her freshman year at the University of Southern California, have teamed up for a new Lancome makeup commercial to promote the brand's latest foundation. It's the latest campaign the duo has taken part in.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 28 DAYS AGO