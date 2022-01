Patrick Mahomes is a great player. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has been great for the squad, leading them to a championship in his third season. In his second season, he won the MVP, while in the third one, he won the Super Bowl MVP. He has been setting records since he started his NFL journey, and he has had family support on that path. His brother, Jackson Mahomes, has been with Patrick every step of the way. Unfortunately for the duo, Jackson has not been shy of controversy and his life is also fairly interesting to look at. Without further ado, here is Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson Mahomes.

