CAS judges 'lacked anti-doping expertise' at Tokyo Olympics

 1 day ago

GENEVA (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport has been criticized for picking judges for the Tokyo Olympics who...

The Independent

‘Plainly open’ to conclude Novak Djokovic was anti-vaccination, judges decided

It was reasonable for Australia’s Immigration Minister to conclude that Novak Djokovic holds anti-vaccination views and could be a threat to Australia’s public health.That was the conclusion of the three judges who heard the case at the country’s Federal Court on Sunday, with the reasons for their judgment published on Thursday.Djokovic was deported at the weekend following the ruling, with the judicial triumvirate deciding not to overturn the decision of Immigration Minister Alex Hawke to cancel the world number one’s visa.One of the grounds on which Djokovic appealed was that it was unreasonable to paint him as anti-vaccination, but the...
TENNIS
Shore News Network

First Olympic Anti-Doping Charges Filed In Manhattan Federal Court

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Michael J. Driscoll, the Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), announced the unsealing of the first criminal charge under the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act, signed into law on December 4, 2020, which proscribes doping schemes at international sports competitions, including the Olympic Games. The Complaint unsealed today alleges that ERIC LIRA, a “naturopathic” therapist operating principally in the area of El Paso, Texas, obtained various performance enhancing drugs (“PEDs”) and distributed those PEDs to certain athletes in advance of, and for the purpose of cheating at, the 2020 Olympic Games held in Tokyo in the summer of 2021. LIRA was taken into federal custody today and is expected to be presented in the Western District of Texas today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Miguel A. Torres.
MANHATTAN, NY
US News and World Report

Doping-U.S. Charges Man With Giving Illegal Drugs to Athletes for Tokyo Olympics

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors have charged a man with supplying performance-enhancing drugs to athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, a first under a federal law allowing criminal charges against doping conspirators at events involving U.S. athletes, broadcasters and sponsors. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan said Eric Lira, 41, distributed...
MANHATTAN, NY
Times Union

U.S. Anti-Doping Agency declines to regulate horse racing

ALBANY — When the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced late last month that it no longer planned to work with the newly formed federal horse racing authority, the news came as a shock even to insiders. “I was surprised just like everyone else," said Joe Appelbaum, president of the New...
PETS
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Newsday

For NBC, the Beijing Olympic Games might be more challenging than Tokyo

The Tokyo Olympics last summer were unlike any other for NBC, including the fact they technically were the 2020 Games but were held in 2021. But the degree of difficulty will be ramped up even higher next month for the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. As in Tokyo, the COVID-19...
SPORTS
wcn247.com

In 3-week isolation, unvaccinated athlete waits for Olympics

Swiss snowboarder Patrizia Kummer is spending three weeks alone in a hotel room before she competes at the Olympics because she is unvaccinated against the coronavirus. Kummer won a gold medal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Vaccine rules are strict for the upcoming Winter Games in Beijing but a few unvaccinated athletes will still be taking part. Some countries have refused to select unvaccinated athletes for their Olympic teams. Other athletes have a choice between vaccination or the 21-day quarantine. A few will compete unvaccinated without quarantine after getting exemptions on medical or legal grounds.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Athlete surveillance warnings cloud China's Winter Olympics

A growing number of Western nations and cybersecurity groups have issued digital surveillance warnings for next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, with some advising foreign athletes to leave personal phones and laptops at home. China hopes to pull off a successful, coronavirus-free Games that will burnish its international reputation. But the run-up has been fraught with political controversies including diplomatic boycotts over Beijing's rights record and worries about the safety of tennis star Peng Shuai, who was not seen for weeks after accusing a former Communist Party leader of sexual assault. Now concerns are focusing on whether the tens of thousands of foreign athletes, dignitaries and media workers will be safe from China's vast array of surveillance tools.
SPORTS
The Independent

China warns of ‘drastic measures’ if Taiwan makes moves towards formal independence

China has warned Taiwan it will resort to “drastic measures” if it made any moves towards attaining formal independence.“If separatist forces in Taiwan seeking independence, provoke, exert force or even break through any red line, we will have to take drastic measures,” Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs office, said on Wednesday.“Provocations and outside meddling” could intensify in 2022, the spokesperson said, adding that Beijing has sought a peaceful reunification with Taipei. He also reiterated China’s declaration that the situation was an internal affair in which the US had no right to interfere, according to a report by...
CHINA

