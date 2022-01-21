PS5 Stock Reportedly Due For GameStop Pro Members Today

In an attempt to keep the company relevant, GameStop is continuing its attempts to hop on the latest trends in both video games and technology. There are multiple movies in the works about GameStop's 2021 stock market drama, and now the company is aiming to get involved with NFTs and crypto currency. As reported by The Wall Street Journal, GameStop has hired a number of new employees to help develop its own NFT marketplace, through which people could exchange NFTs and digital items, ultimately giving GameStop a cut of the sales.
Comments / 0