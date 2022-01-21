ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

PS5 Stock Reportedly Due For GameStop Pro Members Today

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew PS5 stock is reportedly arriving for GameStop Pro members from 8.00am PST/11.00am EST today, according to The Shortcut. Well, we say stock, but in truth it appears to be a choice of...

www.psu.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamingintel.com

PS5 Restock: GameStop, Walmart, PlayStation Direct, Antonline & More Expected to Drop This Week – January 10-16

Last week was a fairly big week for PS5 restock fans, but we’ve got more drops expected between January 10-16. We’re heading deeper into 2022 and it’s clear that the PS5 stock shortage is gradually coming to an end. Not only are retailers dropping more stock than ever before, but scalpers are struggling to re-sell their stock.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Informer#Ps5 Stock#Call Of Duty Vanguard
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

GameStop First PS5 In-Store Restock of the Year Was a Success – January 14

GameStop had its first PS5 in-store restock of the year, resulting in a vast number of happy customers. PlayStation 5 is still being distributed through restocks all around the world. Unfortunately, scarcity is still an ongoing problem even after a year since Sony’s current-gen hardware launched. Many conditions around...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
CNET

PS5 restock updates: Tracking restocks at Walmart, GameStop and more

It's been a good week for PS5 restocks, and while there hasn't been an PS5 restock announced today, that doesn't mean we won't see one this afternoon. Out of the most frequent PS5 restock providers, Walmart has been silent this week on consoles to buy. Between Walmart and GameStop, it's likely we will see another PS5 restock this afternoon.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

PS5 restock tracker: Walmart, GameStop and PlayStation Direct likely to have consoles soon

The PS5 restock situation is strong in 2022, with the first week ending in consoles dropping almost every day. There have been no previously announced PS5 restock events for today, but that does not mean there aren't consoles coming. Surprise PS5 restocks from Walmart and GameStop seem likely, and there's a better than average chance we will see multiple PS5 restocks through PlayStation Direct this week.
VIDEO GAMES
Money Morning

GameStop NFT Plans Won’t Work Without This Metaverse Stock

A GameStop NFT market was confirmed in the works by The Wall Street Journal recently. But while NFTs and other cryptocurrency trends get hyped to the moon, it's a nothingburger without the metaverse. And one metaverse stock today could unlock a trove of backdoor profits before NFT stocks get their...
TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

Xbox Restock Tracker: Xbox Series X Bundles Will Be Available At GameStop Today

Update: GameStop will have Xbox Series X bundles in stock today. The bundle costs $649 and comes with an extra controller, three months of Game Pass Ultimate, and a $50 GameStop gift card. It's unclear when the bundle will be live, but you'll need to be logged into your GameStop account to add the bundle to your cart.
RETAIL
psu.com

Rumor – New PS5 Stock Coming To GameStop In-Store Sale On Friday

Jake Randall and Matt Swider, both reliable sources when it comes to tracking console restocks, have revealed that GameStop is hosting an in-store PS5 restock on Friday, January 14. A limited selection of PS5 bundles will be available to snap up at the retail giant tomorrow, having previously sold PS5...
RETAIL
vg247.com

GameStop stock soars 20% over the news it's creating an NFT marketplace

GameStop is getting into the NFT sector by creating a marketplace for the non-fungible tokens. The Wall Street Journal originally broke the news but since then, many sources familiar with the matter have spoken to other outlets. According to a source speaking with CNBC, GameStop's plan is to establish cryptocurrency partnerships to "create games and items for the marketplace." This marketplace, which is currently accepting requests to become a creator, will focus on virtual gaming items such as cosmetics and weapons.
BUSINESS
SVG

Report Says GameStop Is The Latest To Join This Controversial Trend

In an attempt to keep the company relevant, GameStop is continuing its attempts to hop on the latest trends in both video games and technology. There are multiple movies in the works about GameStop's 2021 stock market drama, and now the company is aiming to get involved with NFTs and crypto currency. As reported by The Wall Street Journal, GameStop has hired a number of new employees to help develop its own NFT marketplace, through which people could exchange NFTs and digital items, ultimately giving GameStop a cut of the sales.
VIDEO GAMES
MemeStockMaven

GameStop Stock: Bracing For The Mother Of All Short Squeezes

January 2021 was historic for GameStop stock (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report and some of its peers. In one of the biggest “bullish attacks” seen in history, GME stock jumped more than 1,600% late that month. However, GameStop shareholders remain confident that a massive short...
STOCKS
Gamespot

GameStop Is Getting Into NFTs And Cryptocurrency - Report

GameStop is reportedly getting into NFTs, joining the ever-growing list of video game-related businesses that have decided to take a stab at making non-fungible tokens and cryptocurrency part of their future plans. According to the Wall Street Journal, GameStop hired more than 20 people in a new team dedicated to...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy