George C. Grape Hospital news and notes

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDeb Gardner retired from George C. Grape Hospital in December 2021 after 20 years of...

Weisbrod Hospital Auxiliary notes

Ladies of the Weisbrod Hospital Auxiliary met for their monthly meeting January 12, 2022, at J J's Restaurant meeting room with Alice Glover chairing the meeting. Doris Lessenden and Loretta Seibel gave the Secretary's and Treasurer's reports, respectively. Linda Trosper reviewed the profits and expenses of the Fall Bazaar. Even...
HEALTH SERVICES
Do at-home COVID-19 test results need to be reported?

With COVID-19 testing sites slammed and testing appointments getting harder to come by, many in Southern Nevada are turning to at-home test kits. But what should you do if your at-home test result is positive? Do you need to report it? The Southern Nevada Health District says you are not obligated to report your results. In fact, the health district does not count them in their test positivity rate.
LAS VEGAS, NV
“Covid sucks”, Young vaccine hesitant woman who ‘wasn’t afraid of the virus’ contracts Covid-19 and dies in hospital leaving three children behind

Since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago, Covid-19 completely changed our lives and it looks like we are still way too far from the end of the pandemic. Millions of Americans have contracted the virus and more than 850,000 have died so far as a result of Covid-19 complications in United States and with Omicron in place, the numbers will continue to go up in the upcoming weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Spit Test: Saliva Alerts Babies to Close Relationships

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Sharing food and smooching are two ways babies can suss out whom they can depend on to take care for them, a new study suggests. The tell-tale clue common to both is a surprising one: saliva. “Babies don’t know in advance which relationships are the close and morally obligating ones, so they have to have some way of learning this by looking at...
SCIENCE
Health
Science
Health Services
What Is That White Stuff on My Baby Carrots?

If you regularly buy bagged baby carrots, you're probably familiar with that white stuff that shows up on them from time to time. And if you've wondered what those white markings on the carrots are (and if they're safe to eat), you're not the only one. But before you let...
AGRICULTURE
Worship News and Notes for Jan. 8

Send items for Worship News to religion@thereporteronline.com. Address questions to Nancy March, editor, at nmarch@thereporteronline.com. Deadline is noon Thursday to appear in the Saturday Worship News and Notes. St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, 125 N. Main St., North Wales: The January Tuesday at Noon Organ Recitals continue on January...
NORTH WALES, PA
The girl with rare disorder, who inspired the entire world by talking openly about her life, dies at the age of 15

The 15-year-old inspired an entire world by talking openly about her life with Early-Aging Disorder and became an internet sensation and superstar through social media. Now, her family delivers the sad news that the girl has passed away at age 15. “She came into it quietly and left quietly, but her life was far from it,” her family said in a statement posted on Instagram.
HEALTH
FL nears 9,000 hospitalizations for COVID; CDC notes increase among children

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With the omicron variant continuing to sweep the nation, federal health authorities on Friday pointed to an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, including an alarming rate of hospitalizations among children. In Florida, the number of people hospitalized continues to increase, as well, according to data reported Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. […] The post FL nears 9,000 hospitalizations for COVID; CDC notes increase among children appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Booster shots needed against omicron, CDC studies show

NEW YORK (AP) — Three studies released Friday offered more evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are standing up to the omicron variant, at least among people who received booster shots. They are the first large U.S. studies to look at vaccine protection against omicron, health officials said. The papers echo previous research — including studies in […]
HEALTH
Health Highlights: Jan. 20, 2022

Ordering groceries online? Good luck finding nutrition info. Use of online home delivery services skyrocketed during the pandemic, but many websites are making it hard to find nutrition information on their products, a new study shows. Read more Vaccination plus prior infection gives best COVID protection. For those who think a prior case of COVID can shield them from the virus, new research shows that adding in vaccination still offers the best chance to escape harm. Read more Binge-watching & blood clot dangers. A new study suggests that too many hours of TV could raise your risk of life-threatening clots in the legs or lungs by 35%. Read more Americans at risk of suicide aren't getting the help they need. New data shows that about four in 10 Americans who attempt suicide don't receive mental health care, according to a new study that also found a "substantial and alarming increase" in suicide attempts. Read more
HEALTH
Hot Topics: Meets new staff members from CHI Health St. Mary’s

The new year brought a new location and new staff members from CHI Health St. Mary’s and the Nebraska City Medical Clinic to the January Hot Topics. The Kimmel Gallery of the Morton-James Public Library subbed in for the usual location, Scooter’s Coffee, as repair work continues at Scooter’s following a late December fire.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE

