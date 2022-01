Did you know that 94% of key decision-makers say certified staff provide added value above and beyond the cost of certification?. This is why so many organizations invest in the practice of upskilling (and reskilling) their employees, but some nowadays are hesitant, and it is easy to understand why. COVID-19 brought with it massive changes to every industry and uncertainty to every worker. In complicated times such as these, employers may not see the point of upskilling a workforce, but it is only because they have not yet discovered its value.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO