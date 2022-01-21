ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Very cold end to the workweek || Sponsored by Whitaker’s Towing

By Amanda Cutshall
eparisextra.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother cold night is expected Friday night with lows in the 20s across the...

eparisextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Wind Chills Near Zero As Bitter Blast Continues This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Arctic air and a quiet pattern will remain over our area through the weekend. On Saturday morning, dangerous wind chills will dip to either side of zero. In the Poconos, that feels-like temperature will drop to -15. Make sure to cover all exposed skin to avoid frostbite if you are headed outside for any early morning activities. Highs on Saturday will run 10 to 15 degrees below average in the mid-20s and low 30s under sunny skies. On Sunday, we see a slight bump in temperatures to the mid-30s with increasing clouds. The next chance for snow will be early next week, with a wintry mix possible Tuesday. CBS3’s Kate Bilo and Tammie Souza contributed to this report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Towing#Sunny Skies
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Lows In The Upper Teens, Possible Snow Showers Over The Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Increasing clouds, breezy and cold tonight. Lows will be in the upper teens with a chance for light snow and flurries after midnight. Light accumulations will be possible. Mostly cloudy Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Snow showers are likely Saturday evening through the early morning hours of Sunday. Lows in the mid-teens. One to three inches of snowfall is in the forecast, with isolated higher totals possible. Travel impacts due to slippery roads will be possible on Saturday night. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Partly cloudy for Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 20s. Scattered snow showers possible Sunday night into Monday. Turning colder starting Tuesday with highs in the upper teens and low 20s into Wednesday. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with overnight light snow showers. Turning breezy, southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. Low 17°. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of light snow in the morning. Breezy west wind gusting to 30 mph. High 27°. SUNDAY: A chance for morning snow, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 22. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Cold End To The Workweek, With A Winter Weather Advisory In Place For The Lower Eastern Shore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been a cold end to the workweek in central Maryland, and even a slight wind made it feel much colder than the thermometer reading. Temperatures didn’t make it out of the 20s all day, and it felt like the single digits as we woke up this morning. The cold continues, and some folks on the Eastern Shore will deal with accumulating snow on Friday night. Wind chills will fall into the single digits once again — however, we did not issue a WJZ Alert Day for Saturday, simply because kids will not be waiting at the...
BALTIMORE, MD
utv44.com

Dry, but very cold weekend nights

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Threats of freezing precipitation are gone but cold air is here for the weekend. While you'll enjoy sunshine both days, with highs in the lower 50s, the nights will keep the heaters running. Afternoon temperatures will be at least a half dozen degrees below average, while nights will be more than a dozen degrees below average. Winds will be from a northerly direction both days.
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

A very cold and windy Friday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon today. That Advisory is in effect because there is a slight chance of some sleet or freezing rain this morning as temperatures fall to and below freezing especially on the North Shore, the River Parishes and parts of Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes. Accumulation of sleet and freezing rain is not expected but driving conditions in some areas could be hazardous.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Voice

New Storm System Could Bring Snowfall To Region

As a bitter blast of Arctic air takes hold in the region, a new storm system has the potential to bring the latest round of accumulating snowfall. The system is on track for Tuesday, Jan. 25 into Wednesday, Jan. 26. The days leading up to then will be dry and...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Bitter Blast Takes Hold For The Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to the coldest air of the season thus far with lows in the single digits and below zero and wind chills are below zero for pretty much everyone! We say it repeatedly but it’s too cold for your pets to be outside so don’t forget about them! The record low for the morning is -14 which we won’t see so yes, it’s been colder than this back in 1936. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) High pressure will keep the sunshine around today and highs get back to the mid 20s but it’s still below...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wbaltv.com

Mostly cloudy and very cold with wind chill in the teens

Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says to dress warm because Friday is very cold in the Baltimore area. The temperatures will not get out of the 20's and with the wind it will feel even colder. Tonight it will be even colder with the lows in the single digits in some areas....
BALTIMORE, MD
newschannel6now.com

Another very cold night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - More frigid air will mean a very cold night across Texoma. Tonight temps will fall into the teens and 20s once again. Thankfully Saturday will begin a slight warming trend. Tomorrow expects mostly sunny skies with a high near 53. Sunday temps rise into the upper 50s. We will reach the 60s Monday before a cold front moves in bringing a return to the cold air. This will also bring rain chances to most of the area Monday. For the rest of next week expect more seasonable weather.
WICHITA FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy