If you often skip breakfast or consider a morning meal a hassle, try this mindset shift: Think of it instead as an opportunity, a way to jump-start your day in a positive, proactive way. You can use this meal to front-load your waking hours with something your body needs—vegetables, whole grains, fiber, probiotics, calcium, or protein—and head into whatever's next feeling like you have a leg up. You'll be more likely to continue the good vibes with healthier, more nourishing choices as you go through your day. Perhaps you have some leftovers that you need to use up; breakfast offers an easy way to incorporate them.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 26 DAYS AGO