Hollywood Pays Tribute to Rocker Meat Loaf, Dead at 74
By TooFab Staff
toofab.com
1 day ago
One of the most unorthodox and impressive rock vocalists of all time, Meat Loaf is most famous for his breakout 1977 album "Bat Out of Hell" and its 1993 follow-up "Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell." Hollywood was stunned overnight on Thursday as the tragic news broke...
Saying goodbye to a legend. Meat Loaf, the rockstar behind hits like “I’d Do Anything For Love” and “Bad Out of Hell,” has died at the age of 74 on January 20, 2022. But how did Meat Loaf die, exactly? His sudden death has left fans wondering about his real cause of death—and we’re sharing everything we know so far below.
Meat Loaf, born Michael Lee Aday in Dallas, Texas, had a spectacular rock music career that spanned six decades. The legendary musician was one of the most successful performers of all time, selling...
To the world, he was Meat Loaf, but to Deborah Gillespie, he was known as a devoted husband. Learn about Meat Life’s wife and his previous marriage with Leslie Edmonds. “Our hearts are broken to announce the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight,” the family of the 74-year-old rocker wrote in a message posted to Meat Loaf’s official Facebook page. Meat Loaf (Michael Aday, fka Marvin Aday) passed on January 20, surrounded by his two daughters, his close friends, and his wife of nearly 15 years, Deborah Gillespie. “We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” the message read.
Meat Loaf, the iconic rocker who had a career that spanned decades, has passed away at the age of 74. His family confirmed the news via his official Facebook page. (UPDATE: JAN. 21, 2022 AT 1:10 P.M. ET): The Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed Meat Loaf’s death to HollywoodLife. “I can confirm that Michael Lee Aday has been reported to our office as he has passed away. No cause or manner of death is available at this time.”
Legendary rock singer Meat Loaf had a powerhouse voice and brought one of the best-selling album trilogies to life during his career. The “Bat Out of Hell” singer, who was well-loved by fans, friends and his supportive family, died on January 20, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Gillespie, and his two daughters, Pearl and Amanda.
After Meat Loaf’s death, celebrities flooded social media with tributes to the rocker by posting sweet messages in his honor. Meat Loaf had an incredible impact, not only on his fans, but on fellow celebrities who knew and loved him, as well. The legendary entertainer died on Jan. 20, and social media was full of tributes following his passing. Several celebrities weighed in with their own messages of love and support. Cher was one of the first stars to comment on the news, writing on Twitter, “Had so much fun with Meat Loaf when we did “Dead Ringer.” Am very sorry for his family, friends and fans. Am I imagining it or are amazing people in the arts dying every other day?!”
Tributes are pouring in after Meat Loaf, famous singer of hits including “I’d Do Anything for Love”, died aged 74.A post on his official Facebook page read: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours...“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and...
The singer known as Meat Loaf, who was behind hits including “Bat Out Of Hell”, has died aged 74.News of his death was announced on a post shared to his official Facebook page, stating that “the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight” (20 January).His wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda, and close friends were with the singer in the hours leading up to his death.Meat Loaf’s birth name was Marvin Lee Aday, but he later officially changed it to Michael/ He was behind other songs including the 1993 hit “I’d Do Anything for Love”.Prior to his career as a...
The outsize personality of U.S. rock singer Meat Loaf, who died age 74, was cherished and mourned across Europe where news of his passing dampened many a breakfast table on Friday.
Andrew Lloyd Webber said: “The vaults of heaven will be ringing with rock. RIP meatloaf. Give my regards to Jim. – ALW.”
TV host Piers Morgan said: “RIP Meat Loaf, 74. One of rock music’s all-time great characters whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the biggest-selling records in history. A wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon. Sad news.”
British actor Stephen Fry said: “I hope...
I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That) remains one of Meat Loaf’s most beloved songs, but the singer had a complex relationship with the track.Recorded at the Ocean Way studios in Hollywood and released in 1993 as the first single from the second Bat Out Of Hell album, the work earned the flamboyant music star a Grammy and reached number one in 28 countries.Regular collaborator Jim Steinman wrote the lyrics while English singer Lorraine Crosby delivered the last few verses, credited only as Mrs Loud in the sleeve notes.Cher, Melissa Etheridge and Bonnie Tyler had also been...
The heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died.
The music world is paying tribute to Meat Loaf after the rocker died at the age of 74 on Thursday. “Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did ‘Dead Ringer,'” Cher tweeted on Friday, referring to their 1981 collaboration, “Dead Ringer for Love.”. “Am Very Sorry...
NEW YORK (AP) — Meat Loaf, the heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise by the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died.
Alice Cooper has hailed Meat Loaf as “one of the greatest voices in rock n roll” following his death aged 74.The American singer died with his wife Deborah by his side, a post on his official Facebook page announced.Cooper, 73, and the Bat Out Of Hell singer starred together in 1980 film Roadie.In a tribute, Cooper hailed Meat Loaf as “one of the greatest voices in Rock N Roll” adding: “And he was certainly one of my closest friends in the business. He was really so much fun, truly fun to be around.“He just felt like a best friend to...
Meat Loaf, the beloved singer and actor who sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, has died. He was 74. The news of the Grammy-winning artist’s death was confirmed by his manager, Michael Green. A statement on the musician’s Facebook page revealed he passed away on January 20 surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda, and close friends. A cause of death has not been revealed.
