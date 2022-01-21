Hollywood Pays Tribute to Rocker Meat Loaf, Dead at 74

After Meat Loaf’s death, celebrities flooded social media with tributes to the rocker by posting sweet messages in his honor. Meat Loaf had an incredible impact, not only on his fans, but on fellow celebrities who knew and loved him, as well. The legendary entertainer died on Jan. 20, and social media was full of tributes following his passing. Several celebrities weighed in with their own messages of love and support. Cher was one of the first stars to comment on the news, writing on Twitter, “Had so much fun with Meat Loaf when we did “Dead Ringer.” Am very sorry for his family, friends and fans. Am I imagining it or are amazing people in the arts dying every other day?!”

