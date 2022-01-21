ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Equities dip after Wall Street retreat

By Dmitry Lukashov
FXStreet.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dollar strengthening has halted. Futures on three main US stock indexes are mixed. Gold prices are edging down. Equity index futures are mostly in red following a retreat on Wall Street Thursday. Amazon shares lost 2.96% underperforming market despite reports Amazon is opening a first real world clothing store in...

www.fxstreet.com

AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY retreats from 21-DMA but not out of woods

US Dollar Index (DXY) pares intraday losses around 95.70, down 0.10% on a day during early Friday. The greenback gauge has repeatedly failed to cross the 21-DMA so far during the week but the latest MACD conditions tease buyers as the quote remains firmer above the immediate support around 95.50, comprising 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of October-November upside.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD pares intraday losses near 1.2500 as oil retreats towards $85.00

USD/CAD keeps bounce off daily bottom but stays negative on a day around weekly low. Oil prices step back from multi-year high on news that Iraq-Turkey oil pipeline will reopen soon. Market sentiment dwindles with yields trimming early Asian gains but the stock futures keep the red. USD/CAD dribbles around...
MARKETS
Times Daily

World shares track Wall Street retreat, US futures edge up

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares slipped in Europe and Asia on Friday after a retreat on Wall Street that left the Nasdaq composite down 2.5%. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will...
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Dips Below $40K as Wall Street Opens in the Red

Bitcoin’s price dipped to its lowest point since September 2021 as Wall Street also opened in the red today. It’s been another day with blood on the streets in the cryptocurrency market, but also in traditional finance. Bitcoin’s price dipped below $40K, leaving over $295 million worth of liquidations in the past 24 hours alone.
STOCKS
95.5 FM WIFC

Buy the dip: Wall Street sell-off presents opportunity – JPM

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Marko Kolanovic, chief global markets strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co, believes Wall Street’s recent sell-off presents a buying opportunity. Four days after reaching an all-time closing high, the S&P 500 has fallen 2.6%, an inauspicious beginning to a new year fraught with inflation worries, a more hawkish Federal Reserve, and spiking infections of the COVID Omicron variant.
STOCKS

