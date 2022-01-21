ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
[Sponsored] The Ark Legends Pre-Registration Campaign Is Here, and You Can Win Real-Life Prizes for Signing-Up

By Sponsor
Cover picture for the articleFollowing last December’s closed beta, the Ark Legends pre-registration campaign is officially underway. That means we’re all one step closer to getting our hands on one of the most anticipated games of 2022. To get involved, all you need to do is go to the official Ark...

The Independent

‘Rainbow Six Extraction’: Here’s the latest Game Pass and crossplay news, and how to play for free

Rainbow Six Siege has become one of the most popular tactical shooters in the competitive gaming space and it’s easy to see why. With its intense five-versus-five firefights and elaborate maps, Ubisoft Montreal’s 2015 release found new life in the e-sports realm and became something of a sleeper hit.That’s why when Rainbow Six Extraction was announced in June 2019 with the working title “Quarantine” (it’s not hard to guess why they might have changed that), it was seen as a step in a different direction. Rather than focus on the competitive aspects of Siege, Rainbow Six Extraction is a co-operative...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus exact release time, when can you pre-load, and file size

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the most ambitious title in the franchise yet, taking place in the ancient past and introducing new variants of classic Pokémon. To properly prepare before you head out to the Hisui region, below is everything you will need to know about the release time of the game, when you can pre-load it, and what is the file size.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Horizon Forbidden West’ pre-order deals: How to save £10 on Playstation’s next big exclusive

Horizon Forbidden West was one of Sony’s most anticipated PS5 releases when it was first announced in June 2020 and since then we’ve had plenty more details about what to expect from this next adventure. For those unfamiliar with the story, a hunter of the Nora tribe, Aloy, must travel across the post-apocalyptic landscape of the United States to take down giant machines that nearly wiped out humanity thousands of years before. It’s one of the many Playstation exclusives set to come out in 2022, and will carry on the story from Horizon Zero Dawn, which took players across the...
TECHNOLOGY
theadvocate.com

It's King Cake Baby Time in Walt Handelsman's Newest Cartoon Caption Contest! Can YOU win the prize? Give THIS one a try!!

It’s Carnival Season once again and with it come delicious King Cakes and the babies! Let’s hope this year we’ll all be smiling as wide as these little guys are!. So, what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean. There’s no limit on the number of entries.
COMICS
bitcoinist.com

Drew Estate Wants to Make You Richer And Give You 1 Bitcoin, Here Is How You Can Win It

Crypto and Cigar enthusiasts will have an opportunity to earn Bitcoin rewards with Drew Estate and its BTC giveaway. The company, well-known for its innovative and groundbreaking initiatives, will conduct a Bitcoin Sweepstakes during one of their Freestyle Live. To be conducted on the company’s Facebook Live page (facebook.com/drewestatecigar) on...
MARKETS
FinanceBuzz

Blackout Bingo Review [2022]: Can You Win Real Money?

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. If...
GAMBLING
motorbikewriter.com

The Best Motorcycle Gloves You Can Buy [2022 Edition]

No matter what kind of riding you’re into, every motorcyclist should own a pair of quality motorcycle gloves that offer real protection in the event of an accident. Falling hands first onto an asphalt road is painful enough from a standstill, and a hell of a lot more so at speed. Since you’re more likely to land hands-first in the vast majority of accident scenarios, a good pair of gloves will keep your paws protected.
CARS
The Independent

10 best Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games, from ‘Halo’ to ‘Hades’

Since its introduction in 2017, Microsoft has offered gamers great value with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Much like a Netflix subscription, users can pay a monthly fee to access a library of over 100 titles for playing on Xbox consoles, PC and even via the cloud. Titles such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 are currently available through the service and new games are announced on the service on a monthly basis. With the recent news of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision for a cool $68.7bn (£50.5bn), we can imagine that some of the publisher’s biggest games will also...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ leak: Early screenshots and datamine reveal new details

Yet again, it appears that the latest title in the Pokémon series, Pokémon Legends: Arceus has been leaked online. If you were hoping to enjoy the game spoiler-free ahead of its release on 28 January, then it might be a good time to stay away from Twitter and the fan sites. Details of the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch title were first seen within the last few days. Footage and screenshots have been making the rounds from gamers who somehow managed to get their hands on an early copy and now it appears that details of the game’s Pokédex – the...
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus — Can you trade?

Best answer: Yes, players will have the ability to trade in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Like in the games before it, players will need to visit the trading post in Jubilife Village to interact with one another and decide on their trades. While there are some significant changes to the...
VIDEO GAMES
motorbikewriter.com

The Best Motorcycle Boots You Can Buy [2022 Edition]

One rider’s opinion of the best motorcycle boots will differ greatly when compared to another. Some riders are looking for close-fitting, high-performance sports boots, while others might be looking for casual boots with enough protection for slow city riding, but with a look and style that won’t look out of place in the office. So, for this list, we’ve decided to cast a wide net and look at some of the best motorcycle boots you can buy for a wide variety of situations.
CARS

