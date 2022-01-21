ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Buzz: Miller, Demko in protocol for Canucks

bingxo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. J.T. Miller and Thatcher Demko will not play against the Florida Panthers on Friday (10 p.m. ET; SNP, BSFL, ESPN+, NHL LIVE) after the forward and goalie were placed in NHL COVID-19...

bingxo.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Snatches Fan’s Phone, Records Hilarious Message Before Bruins-Capitals Game

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is a man of the people — and one funny guy. The Bruins forward had some fun with a Boston fan ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Capitals, in a way that only Brad Marchand could. As he made his way off the ice following pregame warmups, Marchand started giving out his usual high-fives and fist bumps to the fans there to greet him. One young fan was recording it on his phone, which is when Marchand decided to have his fun. He snagged the phone as he walked through the tunnel and recorded a rather...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Deboer
Person
Travis Hamonic
Person
Vladimir Tarasenko
Person
Craig Berube
Person
Max Pacioretty
Person
Michael Dipietro
Person
Bruce Boudreau
Person
Brayden Schenn
Person
Thatcher Demko
Person
Dylan Strome
Person
Bo Horvat
Person
Ivan Barbashev
Person
Nicolas Hague
CBS Boston

Bruins Upset With ‘Cheap Hit’ That Knocked Brad Marchand Out Of Win Over Capitals

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins earned a spirited 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. Brad Marchand had to leave the game in the second period after taking a hit from behind by Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, which head coach Bruce Cassidy called a “cheap hit.” Marchand suffered an upper-body injury on the play, which occurred a little more than halfway through the second period. The Bruins winger went into the corner to play the puck, and Hathaway lined him up and delivered a crushing blow right between the numbers, sending Marchand...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl All Star Game#Nhl Com#The Florida Panthers#Snp#Bsfl#Espn#The St Louis Blues#Nhln#Nbcsch#Bsn#Bswi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
Sportsnet.ca

Hour 3 - Miller's value to the Canucks vs his trade value

Mike and Jason discuss JT Miller's trade value with Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet. Also, a full fleet of AUA's and WWL's. Mike and Jason discuss the direction Jim Rutherford has been taking since being hired by the Vancouver Canucks. They are also asked by the listeners whether they'd drather trade JT Miller or Brock Boeser. Steven Ruiz joins the show to talk NFL Divisional Round.
NHL
KREX

Avalanche continue hot streak by beating Kings 4-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Playing the second game of a back-to-back set, the Colorado Avalanche looked tired. They weren’t able to bombard the Los Angeles Kings with their typical offensive brilliance, finding themselves on the wrong side of a 14-shot disparity. And they still won. Kiefer Sherwood scored his first goal in nearly three years, […]
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Ehlers out at least three games for Jets

Chychrun likely back for Coyotes; Foligno game-time decision for Bruins on Thursday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Winnipeg Jets. Nikolaj Ehlers will miss at least the next three games for the Jets because of a lower-body injury.
NHL
CBS Minnesota

Wild Activate Joel Eriksson Ek From COVID Protocol

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wild announced Wednesday that forward Joel Eriksson Ek has been activated from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, clearing the way for his return to the ice for the first time in a month. Eriksson Ek was injured in the team’s Dec. 20 game against the Dallas Stars. He was placed on injured reserve, and after coming off that list, he was placed on the COVID-19 list. Due to a leaguewide pause spurred by the virus’ spread, Eriksson Ek missed just five games in his month away. Before his injury, Eriksson Ek had 11 goals and nine assists in 30 games this season. The Wild’s next game is against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. The team is 22-10-3 on the season, good for fourth place in the Western Conference.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy