In February there will be a documentary released by Backcountry Discovery Routes (BDR) that will show what it's like traveling 1,000 miles in Wyoming on a motorcycle. The Wyoming BDR is the 11th route to be released by Backcountry Discovery Routes and they're releasing a documentary to go along with it. WYBDR is the first time many of the riders have ever ridden in the Cowboy State and the route is the most remote ride they have done so far.

9 DAYS AGO