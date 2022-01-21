ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Study says more gun laws mean fewer gun deaths

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOrignally published on 2022-01-21 06:18:56 by www.cnn.com. A gun control group...

Upworthy

New study shows an overwhelming correlation between weak gun laws and high rates of gun deaths

Everyone in America wants the country to be a place where they’re safe from violence. But there’s a big difference in how people think we should achieve that goal. Some Americans think that tougher gun laws make it more difficult for people to commit heinous acts of violence. While others believe that people are safer when they have easy access to firearms to protect themselves.
CBS Philly

New Study Finds States With Weaker Gun Laws Have Higher Rates Of Gun Deaths

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new study found that states with weaker gun laws have higher rates of gun deaths. Everytown for Gun Safety compared each state’s rate of gun deaths in 2020 with the policies they say are proven effective in preventing gun violence. It found a direct correlation between weaker gun laws and higher rates of gun homicides, suicides and accidental killings. New Jersey was in the top 10 for the strongest gun laws. Delaware and Pennsylvania were both characterized as making progress.
highlandernews.org

California’s faulty gun law can’t solve the issue surrounding gun violence

California has some of the strictest gun laws in the United States. Motivated over the years by incidents across the country, California has worked to clamp down on guns in an attempt to ensure that no tragedies occur. However, one of these gun laws written over 20 years ago operates on the simple statement that “dangerous people should not own guns,” but in today’s world, it is failing to fulfill this promise. The law compiled a database of people who owned guns who were now considered too dangerous to own them. However, this has been almost impossible to enforce since it was written. Though this law was once considered groundbreaking, it needs to be fixed in order for it to work the way it’s meant to, and possibly shift how we look at guns overall.
CBS News

Victims' families push for more gun safety laws: "The gun could have been stored in the time it takes you to take one breath"

The decision to charge the alleged gunman's parents with involuntary manslaughter in the Oxford, Michigan, school shooting has brought new attention to laws surrounding children's access to firearms. Gun safety advocates want gun owners to be held criminally responsible in the event they fail to properly secure firearms. Members of...
WKRC

Study: States with weaker gun laws have higher rates of gun deaths

NEW YORK (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - A new study is showing states with weaker gun laws see higher rates of homicide and suicide by gun. The study was done by Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit advocating for gun control and reduced gun violence. It compared each state's rate of gun deaths in 2020 with 50 policies it says are scientifically proven to be effective against gun violence.
WSET

cbslocal.com

