Amazon Alexa outages have been reported by thousands across Europe. Here’s what we know so far

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Alexa is reportedly suffering outages across Europe, leaving users unable to get responses from their Echo devices. Users in the UK, France and Germany have reported...

The Independent

Amazon’s Alexa down for users in UK

Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant is down in the UK, leaving users unable to access smart speakers and other devices.According to service status website DownDector, UK users began reporting problems with Alexa at around 7am on Friday, with more than 8,000 reports since recorded.Many users are reporting being unable to wake their voice-activated Amazon Echo smart devices, with some seeing a ring of red lights and a message to try again later.Others have taken to social media to complain of being unable to wake or access their Alexa-powered devices.The virtual assistant is built into millions of devices available in the UK, including smart speakers and home hubs, which can be used to control appliances around the home.Amazon has been contacted for comment on the issue. The tech firm has so far not confirmed the cause of the problem. Read More Liz Truss calls on ‘free world’ to reduce economic dependence on RussiaThe Works enjoys strong Christmas from Peppa Pig and Paw PatrolMan dies following crash involving car and lorry
The Guardian

Amazon confirms Alexa outage in UK and mainland Europe

Amazon has confirmed its Alexa virtual assistant service suffered an outage in the UK and mainland Europe but is now back to normal. The Downdetector website reported a wave of Alexa outages in the UK and across Europe on Friday morning at about 7am GMT, with the reports spread throughout the UK.
The Independent

Alexa virtual assistant returns after service outage

Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant has come back online after it was hit by a service issue in the UK on Friday morning.The outage left thousands of users unable to access smart speakers and other devices.Amazon confirmed that an undisclosed issue had caused the problem but said the service has now been restored.A spokesman told the PA news agency: “This morning we had an issue that impacted some Alexa customers’ ability to interact with the service.“The Alexa service is now operating normally.”According to service status website DownDector, UK users began reporting problems with Alexa at around 7am on Friday, with more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Echo#Down Detector
