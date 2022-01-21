ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Rare, pristine coral reef found off Tahiti coast

Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — Deep in the South Pacific, scientists have explored a rare stretch of pristine corals shaped like roses off the coast of Tahiti. The reef is thought to be one of the largest found at such depths and seems untouched by climate change or human activities. Laetitia...

www.jhnewsandguide.com

Upworthy

'Whale nerd' zoologist says 'mind completely blown' filming 1,000 fin whales in one spot

Conor Ryan has seen his fair share of whales, and his Twitter handle— @whale_nerd —isn't just a cutesy nickname. Ryan was just 14 years old when he published his first peer-reviewed scientific paper on killer whales with his best friend, Peter Wilson, in 2001. As a wildlife photographer , a zoologist specializing in marine biology and an expert in baleen whales and small cetaceans, he knows when he's looking at something special in the sea.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Rare Coral Reef Discovered in Perfect Condition: Here’s Why

Have you ever seen a coral reef? Well, researchers recently discovered a rare sighting of one. Find out more about it below!. Unfortunately, coral reefs have been in danger due to several common factors. Some of which include overfishing in certain areas and pollution, according to a recent report. However, researchers discovered one coral reef that appears to be almost perfect. It kind of seems a little unreal.
WILDLIFE
Cosmos

Coral reef connectivity is crucial for conservation

With an ambitious global push underway to protect a third of the world’s ocean environments by 2030, the race to distinguish which areas to safeguard is picking up pace. A new study published in Science by a team of international researchers has made significant headway on the issue, zeroing in on key attributes required for the successful conservation of coral reefs, and identifying reef connectivity as a prime characteristic.
SCIENCE
BGR.com

Scientists just found life underneath Antarctica

When you think of Antarctica, the first thing that comes to mind is most likely that it’s a frozen wasteland. Sure, there is some life in the Antarctic world. But for the most part, the land is mostly made up of a below-freezing environment. Now, though, scientists have uncovered new life underneath the ice shelf. Don't Miss: Amazon's epic holiday deals are here and you won't believe how good they are! Life thrives under the ice shelf in Antarctica According to a new study, scientists have discovered more marine life than previously expected under the Antarctic ice shelf. The study was published this...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Rockpool species will struggle to migrate to UK waters as sea temperatures rise

The Channel forms a protective barrier that prevents rockpool species reaching England from Europe researchers say, potentially signalling future problems for biodiversity in our coastal waters.Ecologists from the University of Exeter found the conditions that would allow rockpool wildlife to survive the crossing occur only about once every decade.While invasive species are not usually welcomed, the researchers fear that there will be nothing to replace native creatures pushed to extinction by climate change.The study focused specifically on the tiny crab clibanarius erythropus.Usually found in the Mediterranean, the Black Sea and eastern Atlantic it was spotted in the UK...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Nanoplastics have now invaded both Arctic and Antarctica, researchers find

Nanoplastics now pollute the North and South poles, scientists have discovered for the first time.The particles are described as those produced unintentionally from the manufacturing of plastic items, and when they break down. They are microscopic in size, ranging from 1-1,000 nanometres.Scientists from Utrecht University in the Netherlands reported on Thursday that decades-old ice in Northern and Southern Pole regions contained significant amounts of nanoscale plastic particles. The 14-meter-deep ice cores, from Greenland and Antarctica, revealed several types of nanoplastics, including particles from tyres.While there were several types of nanoplastic, the most prominent was polyethylene, accounting for more than...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Satellite images show 4,000km-long Saharan dust cloud across Atlantic Ocean

Images from space have captured the massive scale of a Saharan dust storm billowing out over the Atlantic Ocean.The dust plume extends 4,000km (2,500 miles) from the coast of Mauritiania in Western Africa up to Ireland.Pictures of the storm have been captured by Copernicus, the European Union's earth observation satellite.The Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (Cams) forecast that the dust would recirculate towards northwest Europe and the North Sea in the coming days.The dust could reach as far as Iceland nearly 5,000 miles away, forecasters said.Last year, a Saharan dust storm which travelled over the Mediterranean sea had an impact on...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

Groundwater — not ice sheets — is the largest source of water on land and most of it is ancient

Outside of the world’s oceans, groundwater is one of the largest stores of water on Earth. While it might appear that the planet is covered in vast lakes and river systems, they make up only 0.01 per cent of the Earth’s water. In fact, we now know there is 100 times as much groundwater on this planet as there is freshwater on its surface. Groundwater is the water contained beneath the Earth’s surface. It’s stored in the tiny cracks found within rock and the spaces between soil particles. It can extend deep into the subsurface, at least as much...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

First flight lands on Covid-free island - now the island is no longer Covid-free

The island of Kiribati had managed to stay Covid-free for the entirety of the pandemic - but when the first flight touched down last Friday, two-thirds of the passengers onboard tested positive for the virus.The independent island nation in the Pacific Ocean, population 119,000, reopened its borders on 10 January for the first time in 10 months.A Fiji Airways flight from Fiji to the Kiribati capital of South Tarawa on 14 January was the first aircraft to land after the reopening.But on-arrival testing showed that 46 of the 54 people onboard were infected with Covid-19. Authorities say the travellers...
WORLD
The Independent

Climate crisis leads to discovery of new penguin colonies in Antarctic

New penguin colonies have been discovered in the Antarctic as rising temperatures linked to the climate crisis cause birds to move further south.Researchers discovered a new colony of gentoo penguins at Andersson Island, on the eastern side of the Antarctic Peninsula, as well as the first-ever recorded findings of the species in an unexplored archipelago at the northern tip.These are some of the southmost records for gentoo penguins in the region, where until recently it was too icy for the more temperate birds to successfully raise chicks.Previously only one solitary gentoo nest had been found this far south. During a...
ANIMALS
Rolling Stone

‘The Fuse Has Been Blown,’ and the Doomsday Glacier Is Coming for Us All

One thing that’s hard to grasp about the climate crisis is that big changes can happen fast. In 2019, I was aboard the Nathaniel B. Palmer, a 308-foot-long scientific research vessel, cruising in front of the Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica. One day, we were sailing in clear seas in front of the glacier. The next day, we were surrounded by icebergs the size of aircraft carriers. As we later learned from satellite images, in a matter of 48 hours or so, a mélange of ice about 21 miles wide and 15 miles deep had cracked up and scattered into the sea. It...
EARTH SCIENCE

