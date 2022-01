At a time when the Omicron wave appears to be easing, new concerns have emerged around the impact of the variant on children.Since the turn of the new year, daily child hospitalisation rates have risen to record-high levels. Although they are incomparable with admission rates for adults, almost as many children have been taken to hospital in the first nine days of 2022 (1,098) as the entirety of the first wave (1,333).But, as has been the case from day one, there’s more to the data than meets the eye. The children going to A&E are less sick than they have...

