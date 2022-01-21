ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Julianne Moore And This Celine Suit Belong Together

By Alex Kessler
Vogue
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWithout doubt, Julianne Moore is one of the greatest on-screen performers of our time. From playing determined FBI agent Clarice Starling in Hannibal to the more light-hearted Maude Lebowski in ’90s cult favourite The Big Lebowski, Moore’s eclectic CV demonstrates the depth...

www.vogue.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Carrie Bradshaw Finally Wears Flats on ‘And Just Like That’

And just like that, Carrie Bradshaw is wearing flats. Well, at least while recovering from hip surgery. “Tragically Hip,” the fifth episode of “Sex and the City” reboot series “And Just Like That…,” finds Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) undergoing hip surgery. Initially beginning the episode in a pair of silky green mules, the columnist quickly learns of her need for surgery and—through Charlotte (Kristin Davis)—the resulting “problem”: while recovering, she can’t wear heels. “Do you even own a flat shoe?” asks Anthony Marantino (Mario Cantone) over a pre-surgery lunch. “Yes, I bought a pair of Toms in 2007,” jokes Carrie, a frequent...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Bella Hadid And Alexa Demie Make A Y2K-Tastic Combo

Depop enthusiasts, rejoice. Pictures of Bella Hadid partying alongside Euphoria actor Alexa Demie at the weekend reveal the pair in full-on Y2K glam, and both sizzling outfits looked as though they could have been plucked straight from Depop’s explore page. The duo (who were very much evoking Paris Hilton...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Chloe Bailey Rivals Barbie in Baby Pink Miu Miu

Chloe Bailey must have Barbie on speed dial, because her latest outfit looks straight out of the Dreamhouse's walk-in closet. Equipped with a $3,900 Louis Vuitton purse, the "Have Mercy" singer stepped onto the court ahead of a Lakers game on Jan. 19 to snap a few photos of her bubblegum pink look. Posing in a white crop top and pink Miu Miu track pants, Bailey showed off a chic bomber jacket complete with the Miu Miu logo embroidered on the front. "Life is goooood 🏀💕," she captioned the photo of her look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julianne Moore
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough teases new project with bombshell red look

Julianne Hough knows how to expertly turn out a look time and again, and her latest social media post showed off one that is no exception. The dancer took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she was on the set of a special project, sharing a clip of hers in hair and make-up.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Kate Moss Celebrates Her Birthday With A Stealthy-Chic Look

Outside of the countless runway shows or campaigns that she’s appeared in, supermodel Kate Moss is also a well-documented fashion icon. She practically invented the term “model off-duty style,” thanks to her effortless ways of throwing outfits together (never forget the denim cut-offs and Wellington boots she wore to Glastonbury, for one). For her 48th birthday, it was only natural, then, that she celebrated it in grand style: Moss busted out a stealthy-chic look for the occasion that’s all about polished minimalism.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Maude Apatow Glitters in Gold Minidress & Classic Pumps With H.E.R. on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Maude Apatow sparkled for an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The “Euphoria” actress sat down last night with Fallon to discuss the HBO Max drama’s second season, wearing a long-sleeved gold minidress. Covered in gold sequins, the glitzy number featured structured shoulders and a pale pink tulle trim. Apatow minimally accessorized with gold butterfly drop earrings and gold rings. For footwear, the “Other People” actress wore a pair of versatile black pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured leather uppers and triangular toes. The staple pair also included stiletto heels, totaling at least 3 inches in height. The style added a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Actor#American
Vogue

Just Like Mum Kate, Lila Moss Is A Fan Of The Leather ‘Matrix’ Coat

Since the return of the blockbuster franchise at the end of last year, The Matrix has been on everyone’s mind. Mega style stars including Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Kim Kardashian have all recently worn futuristic, head-to-toe black outfits that nod to Neo and Trinity’s aesthetic. The latest name to hop on this trend? Budding supermodel Lila Moss.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

5 Of The Best Runway Cameos From Hollywood Actors

Prada’s latest menswear collection was inspired by workwear, but it was the models who walked Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons’s runway that sent social media into overdrive. You’ll likely have already come across multiple posts praising the choice of Jeff Goldblum to close out the show in a faux fur-trimmed coat. Meanwhile Kyle MacLachlan – otherwise known as Sex and the City’s Trey MacDougal – looked devastatingly suave in a classic black coat over his powder blue suit. Never have the terms “DILF” and “Prada” been used so much in the same sentence. Joining them on the catwalk? Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Asa Butterfield, Damson Idris, Tom Mercier, Jaden Michael, Louis Partridge, Ashton Sanders and Filippo Scotti.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

Julianne Moore in Jesse Eisenberg’s ‘When You Finish Saving the World’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

In his bitterly funny, clear-eyed debut as a feature director, When You Finish Saving the World, Jesse Eisenberg targets the kind of vanities and confused motives that fueled his breakthrough film as an actor, 2005’s The Squid and the Whale. Here, as in Noah Baumbach’s feature, parenting exists mostly as a means of putting one’s intellectual or moral pretensions on display — and heaven help the son who has outgrown being Mom’s mascot. As ghastly as that mother can be, though, Eisenberg musters more empathy than Baumbach did, and is smart enough, in casting Julianne Moore, to ensure the audience will...
MOVIES
Vogue

10 Outstanding Carrie Bradshaw Hair Moments In And Just Like That

Say what you want about And Just Like That, but one thing is undeniable: Carrie Bradshaw’s hair has gone from strength to strength. Kicking things off with her trademark tousled waves, lightly sun-kissed (immaculately highlighted) and characterful, as the series has gone on she’s switched up her hairstyle almost as often as she’s changed outfits – including a slicked-back bun for a momentous life event (no spoilers here).
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue

André Leon Talley: A Life In Pictures

On Tuesday, the legendary Vogue editor and creative force that was André Leon Talley died at the age of 73, his agent David Vigliano confirmed. Known for his deep erudition in fashion history and his myriad friendships with some of the most influential figures in style and culture from the past half-century, Talley’s six-foot-six stature and flamboyant fashion sense made him one of the most recognisable faces and beloved figures in the industry, and beyond. As we remember his extraordinary influence on the world of fashion, here, Vogue looks back at Talley’s whirlwind life – and his lifetime of audiences with the crème de la crème of style and high society.
BEAUTY & FASHION
fox29.com

Sundance Film Festival 2022: Princess Diana, Julianne Moore and some very big volcanoes

Every year around this time, film critics, movie-lovers, artists and producers descend on Park City, Utah for the storied Sundance Film Festival. This year, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic made gathering in-person an impossibility (as it did in 2021 as well), but that hasn’t stopped the world’s biggest cinephiles from seeing some of the most exciting films on the horizon well before they turn up at multiplexes.
MOVIES
Vogue

Legendary Vogue Editor André Leon Talley Has Died

André Leon Talley, former Vogue editor and a force to be reckoned with in the world of fashion, has passed away at the age of 73. Reports state that Talley died at a hospital in White Plains, New York. Talley’s career is inextricably entwined with Vogue, where he worked from 1983 to 2013, moving from heading the fashion news division at US Vogue to becoming its creative director, until finally becoming editor-at-large before his eventual departure from the magazine.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Princess Diana’s Blazer And Jeans Era Was By Far Her Best

When pictures emerged of Elizabeth Debicki wearing Princess Diana’s infamous revenge dress on set, we knew that season five of The Crown would deliver royally good fashion. But it’s the later images of Debicki wearing the uniform Lady Di honed for herself some years after that Christina Stambolian dress stole headlines which caused us to double take. The likeness between the actor and princess is really very good. And the costumes are an excellent reminder that the period during which Diana had distanced herself from royal protocol was when she looked her most confident and, arguably, her most stylish.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley On How Motherhood Changed Her Approach To Beauty

When it came to launching her beauty brand, Rose Inc, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley knew exactly where to start: the ingredients. As someone who has struggled with breakouts, the model and soon-to-be mother of two knows firsthand the importance of products that are kind to your skin, which is why her inaugural 10-piece collection is made using the finest plant-based ingredients and non-comedogenic formulations. (Her latest offering, the Tinted Serum, which launches next week at Spacenk, is no different. Containing microencapsulated spheres that burst with luminous pigment as it melts seamlessly into your skin, it provides the perfect amount of coverage without clogging up pores.) Here, the beauty entrepreneur talks to British Vogue about her evolving relationship with beauty, and what motherhood means to her.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy