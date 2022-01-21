Julianne Moore And This Celine Suit Belong Together

When it came to launching her beauty brand, Rose Inc, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley knew exactly where to start: the ingredients. As someone who has struggled with breakouts, the model and soon-to-be mother of two knows firsthand the importance of products that are kind to your skin, which is why her inaugural 10-piece collection is made using the finest plant-based ingredients and non-comedogenic formulations. (Her latest offering, the Tinted Serum, which launches next week at Spacenk, is no different. Containing microencapsulated spheres that burst with luminous pigment as it melts seamlessly into your skin, it provides the perfect amount of coverage without clogging up pores.) Here, the beauty entrepreneur talks to British Vogue about her evolving relationship with beauty, and what motherhood means to her.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO