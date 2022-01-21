ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WATCH: Getting some Packers history before the game

WBAY Green Bay
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDowntown Green Bay is hosting a pep rally for fans. The...

The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Buccaneers vs. Rams

In just a few days, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round. With a trip to the NFC title game on the line, the Buccaneers enter as a slight favorite. According to most sports books, the Buccaneers are a three-point favorite over the Rams.
NFL
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Rumored To Be Considering At Least 2 NFL Jobs

The Jim Harbaugh to the NFL rumors are heating up this week. On Wednesday night, Bruce Feldman reported that sources inside Michigan football told The Athletic they think Harbaugh would accept the Las Vegas Raiders job if offered it. “They also know that Harbaugh can be hard to read,” Feldman...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To What Jimmy Johnson Said Tuesday

Earlier this week, FOX Sports put out an interesting stat involving Dak Prescott and Tony Romo. With the Cowboys’ recent loss to the 49ers, Prescott now owns the same playoff record (1-3) through his first six seasons as Dallas’ starting quarterback as Romo did. Former Cowboys head coach...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Weather Forecast For Packers-49ers Game Is Going Viral

We’re just over 24 hours away from the Packers-49ers matchup in the NFL Divisional Round. And the weather forecast isn’t looking too hot. Packers wide receiver Davante Adams looked at tomorrow’s weather report for Green Bay, Wisconsin this morning. The temperature right now is minus-6 – not even accounting for wind chill – and dropping to minus-9 later in the day.
NFL
The Spun

Dak Prescott Receives Punishment For What He Said About Officials

Just a few days ago, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made headlines with a controversial comment he made about the officials from Sunday’s game. Following the 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Cowboys fans threw objects onto the field, expressing their anger with the officiating crew. After learning fans threw objects at the officials, Dak responded, “Credit to them.”
NFL
The Spun

Packers Wide Receiver Appears To Miss Practice Again

Aaron Rodgers may be without one of his weapons in the passing game on Saturday. The Green Bay Packers are finalizing preparations for Saturday’s Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. However, there appears to be some concern about a key offensive player for the Packers. Marquez Valdes-Scantling missed...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chiefs Decision On LB Willie Gay After Arrest

On Friday afternoon, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made a somewhat surprising announcement. Linebacker Willie Gay, who was arrested earlier in the week, will play this weekend. With a massive contest against the Buffalo Bills coming up, it was unclear if Gay would participate. According to a report...
NFL
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Announces Significant Packers Injury News

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has announced some significant injury news ahead of Saturday’s divisional round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) is questionable and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) is doubtful to take the field this weekend. Bakhtiari suffered a...
NFL

