ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagan, MN

Overnight Headlines: Fatal Shooting In Minneapolis, I-394 Shooting & Woman Found Dead In Eagan

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were several shooting incidents overnight, with...

minnesota.cbslocal.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Driver Shot While On I-394 In St. Louis Park, Investigation Underway

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials in St. Louis Park say a person has been hospitalized after a shooting on Interstate 394 Thursday evening. According to city officials, police officers responded at 10:55 p.m. to 1500 Park Place Boulevard. There, a male driver told police that he was shot by occupants of another vehicle while driving eastbound on I-394 near Dakota Avenue. RELATED: 3 Shot, 1 Dead In Cedar-Riverside Area Of Minneapolis The victim, who is cooperating with investigators, was taken to a hospital and is receiving care. His condition is unknown. A stretch of the interstate was closed as investigators searched for evidence. No arrests have been announced. The investigation is active and ongoing.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

One man dead after overnight shooting in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — One man has died after an overnight shooting in Canton. Officers say they arrived just after midnight to a shots fired call at 3133 Gilbert NE where they found 51-year-old Terrell Lipkins with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Investigators obtained a warrant […]
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Eagan, MN
Eagan, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
cbslocal.com

18-Year-Old Robert Cuadra Found Fatally Shot In Paterson

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A teenager in New Jersey was struck and killed by a stray bullet while bringing groceries inside his home. Police say 18-year-old Robert Cuadra was found with a gunshot wound in front of the home on Godwin Avenue in Paterson on Wednesday. The education commissioner...
PATERSON, NJ
cbslocal.com

Woman Shot Dead While Driving In Harbor Gateway

HARBOR GATEWAY (CBSLA) — A 20-year-old woman was shot and killed during an apparent ambush in Harbor Gateway. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the woman was traveling north on Ainsworth Street near 155th Street when the suspect stopped his vehicle next to the victim’s car. The suspect then exited his car and shot at the victim striking her.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Minnesota

Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot On I-94 In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a man is in critical condition after being shot while driving on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis Tuesday night. The Minneapolis Police Department said the shooting occurred around 9:20 p.m., and the incident may have begun with an argument at a business near Washington Avenue and Interstate 35W. (credit: MnDOT) The man who was shot was hospitalized. Two other people in his vehicle were uninjured. Police said the suspect vehicle is a white SUV. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips, which are all anonymous, can also be submitted electronically here. Tips that lead to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi man dies in overnight shooting

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 13, 2022, at approximately 9:45 PM, Natchez Police were dispatched to the 700 block of North Union Street in reference to gunshots being fired. As officers patrolled the area, they were directed to the 500 block of Oak Street where they discovered 35-year-old Antonio Foster lying on a […]
NATCHEZ, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

Woman arrested in deadly weekend N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing charges in a deadly shooting Sunday, police say. Asherai Gadsden, 21, is charged with murder and attempted armed robbery, according to jail records. North Charleston Police responded Sunday to the 7600 block of Suzanne Drive and say when they arrived on...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WFMY NEWS2

Man found dead, woman in critical condition after shooting in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was shot to death in High Point and another victim, a woman was found alive but with several gunshot wounds. High Point police said the shooting occurred Wednesday night before 7:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Shadow Valley Road. Police said the woman was transported to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center for treatment. They said her medical condition is considered critical at this time. It marks the first homicide of 2022 in High Point.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX Carolina

HCSO: Canton man found dead after reported shooting in Haywood Co.

CANTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Haywood County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating the death of a man found near Ebb Road on Sunday night. Deputies said they responded to the scene at around 11:30 p.m. after recieving a 911 call claiming that someone was suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies arrived at the scene to find the victim dead.
CANTON, NC
WGN News

Man linked to fatally shooting woman at Midlothian bar sought by police

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. – A Chicago man is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old Midlothian woman. Jamil R. Hayes, 25, faces first-degree murder and attempted murder charges following a verbal altercation turned physical on Oct. 31. Authorities said Hayes reportedly became angry while speaking with the female victim, identified as Morgan Brown, pistol-whipped […]
MIDLOTHIAN, IL
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA WOMAN KILLED IN OVERNIGHT SHOOTING

Navasota police are investigating after a local woman was shot and killed early this (Thursday) morning at a home. Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt said officers received a report of shots fired around 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Millican Street. 63-year-old Denise Wells of Navasota was found dead at the scene.
NAVASOTA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy