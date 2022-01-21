Overnight Headlines: Fatal Shooting In Minneapolis, I-394 Shooting & Woman Found Dead In Eagan

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a man is in critical condition after being shot while driving on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis Tuesday night. The Minneapolis Police Department said the shooting occurred around 9:20 p.m., and the incident may have begun with an argument at a business near Washington Avenue and Interstate 35W. (credit: MnDOT) The man who was shot was hospitalized. Two other people in his vehicle were uninjured. Police said the suspect vehicle is a white SUV. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips, which are all anonymous, can also be submitted electronically here. Tips that lead to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO