Overnight Headlines: Fatal Shooting In Minneapolis, I-394 Shooting & Woman Found Dead In Eagan

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials in St. Louis Park say a person has been hospitalized after a shooting on Interstate 394 Thursday evening.
According to city officials, police officers responded at 10:55 p.m. to 1500 Park Place Boulevard. There, a male driver told police that he was shot by occupants of another vehicle while driving eastbound on I-394 near Dakota Avenue.
The victim, who is cooperating with investigators, was taken to a hospital and is receiving care. His condition is unknown.
A stretch of the interstate was closed as investigators searched for evidence.
No arrests have been announced. The investigation is active and ongoing.
