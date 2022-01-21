ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk calls new Twitter NFT feature ‘annoying’

By Andrew Griffin
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Elon Musk says a new Twitter feature aimed at allowing users to highlight their NFTs is “annoying”.

The company announced the new tool overnight, as a way of allowing users to display their non-fungible tokens in their profile pictures.

It also means that users can connect their crypto wallet to their Twitter account, and will get access to a special hexagonal-shaped profile picture, in comparison with the usual round one.

The tool aims to ensure that people can only show off pictures which they have bought using the new technology. However, it has already run into trouble, with users complaining that ownership is not verified, meaning anyone can use the new tool – even with images they have not officially bought.

The update has already drawn mockery from those who are doubtful about the ongoing NFT trend. And that includes Elon Musk.

“This is annoying,” he tweeted, alongside a screengrab of Twitter’s explanation of the feature.

In a follow-up, he explained that he was annoyed at least in part because Twitter continues to be such a home for crypto scammers. There is a vast problem on the site of users who make their accounts look like they belong to celebrities such as Mr Musk, and then use that trick to steal money from others.

“Twitter is spending engineering resources on this bs while crypto scammers are throwing a spambot block party in every thread,” he wrote in a reply.

BUSINESS
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Twitter makes it easier to identify and block crypto bros with new NFT profile photos feature

Over the past few months, nearly every company on the planet has been searching for something to do with NFTs (non-fungible tokens), much like the initial blockchain craze from a few years ago. Twitter set up a dedicated team to work on NFT-related features back in November, and now the first one has arrived — the ability to set an NFT as a profile picture.
decrypt.co

Elon Musk Slams Twitter NFT Play Amid Ongoing Spambot Activity

Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk took a swipe at Twitter for launching a new feature that allows users to use NFTs from their crypto wallets and add them as their profile pictures. The billionaire entrepreneur tweeted on Friday that the latest initiative was "annoying" and criticized the social media...
SlashGear

Twitter is shocked by Elon Musk’s smartphone fact

Twitter, as a community, has a tendency to lose its mind over just about anything—but this time, the reason really is quite mind-blowing. In a short Twitter exchange, Elon Musk pointed out that over 80% of the world’s population owns a smartphone. Are these numbers really that high, and more importantly, has anyone ever expected this to happen?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BUSINESS
