China

China steps up economic plans

By Rajan Dhall
kitco.com
 1 day ago

(Kitco News) - There has been lots of talk from China over the last week about how the administration is looking to support the economy. Friday has been no different as the PBoC, cabinet adviser Zhu and Premier Li have all been on the wires early in the EU session and...

www.kitco.com

foodsafetynews.com

China steps up checks after coronavirus fruit findings

China has tightened import rules after finding the virus that causes COVID-19 on packaging of fruit from Vietnam and Thailand. At least nine Chinese cities have recorded positive coronavirus tests in relation to dragon fruit from Vietnam and longan fruit from Thailand, according to media reports. China had already stopped...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

China warns of ‘drastic measures’ if Taiwan makes moves towards formal independence

China has warned Taiwan it will resort to “drastic measures” if it made any moves towards attaining formal independence.“If separatist forces in Taiwan seeking independence, provoke, exert force or even break through any red line, we will have to take drastic measures,” Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs office, said on Wednesday.“Provocations and outside meddling” could intensify in 2022, the spokesperson said, adding that Beijing has sought a peaceful reunification with Taipei. He also reiterated China’s declaration that the situation was an internal affair in which the US had no right to interfere, according to a report by...
CHINA
The Independent

How democracy was dismantled in Hong Kong in 2021

For Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, 2021 has been a year in which the city’s authorities and the central government in Beijing stamped out nearly everything it had stood for.Activists have fled abroad or been locked up under a draconian new National Security Law imposed on the city. Opposition voices have been driven out of the legislature. Monuments commemorating China s crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing in 1989 have been taken down. And as the year neared its end Wednesday, a vocal pro-democracy media outlet closed following a police raid, silencing one of the last openly critical voices...
POLITICS
AFP

China says US and Russia must reduce stockpiles after nuclear statement

China said on Tuesday it will continue to "modernise" its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to reduce their own stockpiles a day after global powers pledged to prevent such weapons from spreading. On Tuesday, China defended its nuclear weapons policy and said Russia and the United States -- by far the world's largest nuclear powers -- should make the first move on disarmament. 
POLITICS
Country
China
AFP

Taiwan troops simulate urban warfare with China

Taiwanese troops and armoured vehicles were deployed Thursday for a mock urban street battle in the latest drill preparing forces against China, which has long vowed to take the island. Democratic Taiwan lives under constant threat of an invasion by authoritarian China, which claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory to be seized one day -- by force if necessary. Beijing has ramped up military drills and diplomatic pressure on Taiwan since President Tsai Ing-wen came to power in 2016, as she regards the island as a sovereign nation. On Thursday, soldiers from two platoons faced off in a simulated battle, firing at each other from houses and sandbag barricades as tanks rolled down a street in a mock-up town complete with signs for pharmacies and beer brands.
MILITARY
kitco.com

China's copper exports hit record high in 2021

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China's copper exports rose to an annual record in 2021, according to customs data on Tuesday, as higher international prices during some months last year encouraged traders to ship metals overseas. Annual shipments last year were at 932,451 tonnes, up from 744,457 in 2020. For...
ECONOMY
Newton Kansan

Economic concerns amid China lockdowns

BEIJING – China’s lockdowns of big cities to fight coronavirus outbreaks are prompting concern about more disruptions to global industries after two makers of processor chips said their factories were affected. That has added to unease about the omicron variant’s global economic impact. Analysts warn Vietnam, Thailand and...
ECONOMY
newyorkcitynews.net

China leads global economic development, pandemic control

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- China reached a milestone in 2021 with major achievements made in foreign trade, technological breakthroughs and industrial chain resilience, according to a senior official. "China has taken a leading position in both economic development and pandemic control worldwide in 2021," Han Wenxiu, an official with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China steps up construction along disputed Bhutan border, satellite images show

NEW DELHI, Jan 12(Reuters) - China has accelerated settlement-building along its disputed border with Bhutan, with more than 200 structures, including two-storey buildings, under construction in six locations, according to satellite image analysis conducted for Reuters. The images and analysis supplied to Reuters by U.S. data analytics firm HawkEye 360,...
INDIA
kitco.com

China's economy poised to grow around 5.5%, cabinet adviser says

BEIJING, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China will be able to achieve economic growth of around 5.5% in 2022, an adviser to the government's cabinet said on Friday, making a rosier prediction than markets expect as recent data have pointed to slowing momentum. The world's second-largest economy cooled over the course...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

China cuts key rates, steps up monetary stimulus to boost economy

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China lowered mortgage lending benchmark rates on Thursday as monetary authorities step up efforts to prop up the slowing economy, after data earlier in the week pointed to a darkening outlook for the country's troubled property sector. The cut to the one-year and five-year loan prime rates (LPR)...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

China Evergrande's offshore debt, assets could be separated in restructuring - report

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The provincial government leading China Evergrande Group's restructuring wants to separate the company's offshore assets and sell them to pay off foreign debt, a media report said on Friday, in a boost to foreign lenders' hopes of recouping funds. Financial intelligence provider REDD said...
ECONOMY
NBC Philadelphia

Shopify Steps Up China Expansion Through Tie-Up With E-Commerce Giant JD.com

Shopify has partnered with e-commerce giant JD.com to help U.S. merchants sell their goods in China. JD said it will open an "accelerated channel" for brands on Shopify to begin selling in China and will handle price conversion and logistics from the U.S. to China. The deal marks a significant...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

