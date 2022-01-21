ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Viral Photo Appears To Show North Penn School District Teacher Taping Mask To Student’s Face

 1 day ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — North Penn School District parents are demanding action after a viral photo appearing to show a teacher taping a face mask to a student’s face. The district confirmed the incident happened last week but did not say where.

This is the photo that has been circulating online. The district said the matter is being addressed with the employee.

Parents showed up at Thursday night’s regularly scheduled school board meeting to voice their concerns. Some even called for the teacher’s job.

“As parents and taxpayers, we deserve to know how this situation is being handled,” one woman said. “Because as of now, we heard the teacher, who is a special education teacher, is not arrested for child abuse, nor fired.”

One man was emotional at the microphone, saying, “So this specifically — I want to know, have there been any other teachers who taped masks to kids?”

In a statement from the school district, officials said:

After an immediate investigation, it was determined that while the incident was isolated and no malice was intended, the actions of the teacher were entirely inappropriate and unacceptable, no matter the context.

The incident is still under investigation.

CBS Philly

Federal Team Now In Charge Of COVID Testing Site In Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The federal government has opened a regional COVID testing site in Delaware County. The testing site at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital is now run by a federal team. Officials said they picked the site to serve southeastern Pennsylvania. The site can test 1,000 people a day and is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. seven days a week.  
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia City Council Introduces ‘Life-Saving Ordinance’ Following Fairmount Fire That Killed 12

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New legislation from Philadelphia City Council Thursday would offer property owners a tax break for installing fire escape ladders. The proposal comes just weeks after a deadly duplex fire in Fairmount that left 12 people dead. A councilmember Eyewitness News talked to calls it a life-saving ordinance. Many people CBS3 talked to agree. A makeshift memorial of stuffed animals and flowers still sits outside the Fairmount home where 12 lives were lost in a tragic inferno earlier this month. “This was a horrible tragedy,” a man said. Neighbors point out the Philadelphia Housing Authority-owned home was not equipped with any fire...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Small Wins: Lisa Lightner Helping Parents Get Effective Education For Children With Special Needs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Here at CBS3, we are thinking big with Small Wins. We’re awarding free advertising and cash grants to small businesses owned by or serving women and minority communities. Our newest Small Wins grant recipient’s small business is helping parents get the most effective education for their children with special needs. We surprised Lisa Lightner, owner of A Day In Our Shoes, a few weeks ago with a check for $75,000 and here’s why she couldn’t be more deserving. “We know, statistically, that about 15% of all school kids have an IEP. So we’re talking about a lot of kids,” Lightner...
SMALL BUSINESS
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Announces New Funding To Help Philadelphia, Other Communities Hard-Hit By Gun Violence Epidemic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia continues to battle a plague of gun violence. So far in Philadelphia this year, there have been 33 homicides. That’s on top of last year’s record-breaking year. The city will be getting more money from the state to try and stop the violence. Violent crime is on the rise in Philadelphia, and the hope is that new funding will help make a difference. The city has seen nearly three dozen homicides and well over 100 shooting incidents in less than a month. To help combat crime, Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday announced an additional $15 million that will...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Jeffrey Stepien Charged With Murder After Beating To Death Samantha Maag With Pipe Inside Old City Office Building

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified the woman murdered in her Old City office building Wednesday as 31-year-old Samantha Maag of Blenheim, New Jersey. Her family shared her picture with Eyewitness News. First on 3: Photo of Samantha Maag (Courtesy of Maag Family) The suspect is 48-year-old Jeffrey Stepien of Philadelphia. The brutal attack at Constitution Place rattled workers in this Old City building. Following the attack, police say they got about 20 911 calls. They reacted quickly and arrested the suspect in the lobby. “I keep telling myself it could’ve happened anywhere, right? But it happened here, so. It’s really strange,” said Bruce...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia School District, Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium Team Up To Bring Vaccines To Areas In Need

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia School District is getting help to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates among its students. On Tuesday, it began a new program to make COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots more easily accessible. A partnership between the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium and the School District of Philadelphia began Tuesday with its first vaccination clinic inside Paul Robeson High School, starting a month-long initiative to make vaccines for students more accessible. “What we’re doing is actually taking vaccination clinics to where the people are,” said Monica Lewis, a spokesperson with the School District of Philadelphia. “We realize that there are certain...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s Health Department No Longer Recommending Pauses To In-Person Learning For City Schools

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Health Department is changing COVID-19 guidelines for schools. The health department says it’s an attempt to keep schools open for in-person instruction. “Today, we will be posting new guidelines for city schools,” Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said. A major change in the way the Philadelphia Health Department will be handling temporary school closures in the city due to COVID-19 outbreaks. The school district was sent a letter outlining the changes. “Given the current widespread community transmission occurring at this time, we will no longer use sing case numbers to determine when to pause in-person learning,” Bettigole said. “Instead,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Officials Introduce Legislation To Encourage Landlords To Add Fire Escape Ropes Following Deadly Fairmount Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia leaders are trying to prevent another tragedy like the deadly row home fire in Fairmount that left 12 people dead. They’ve introduced a bill that could be a lifeline for property owners and their renters. Just two weeks and a day have passed since that early morning fire in Fairmount claimed the lives of three mothers and their nine children. They were all laid to rest on Monday. On Thursday, we were reminded of the fire’s other victims. They were lucky and blessed enough to escape with the greatest gift of all, their lives. But in the process, they...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Suspect Arrested After Holding Teen Girl Hostage During Barricade In Overbrook, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A barricade situation in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood is over Wednesday night. Police arrested a 21-year-old man who they say was holding a 13-year-old cousin hostage. The girl was safely released and the man was apprehended. Police responded to the 6100 block of West Columbia Avenue around 7 p.m. about reports of a man with a gun. During the standoff, the man was allegedly seen on Instagram pointing a gun at the teenager. Police say there were no injuries.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Stockton University Students Tapping 400 Red Maple Trees On Campus In Maple Syrup Operation

GALLOWAY, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey university is in the process of creating a maple syrup operation in the region. Students at Stockton University in Galloway are not tapping sap from 400 red maple trees on the campus. A two-mile web of blue tubing is connecting the trees to a collection tank. The sap will be turned into maple syrup. This year’s operation has quadrupled in size. A second $500,000 federal grant is making it possible for private property owners to participate.
GALLOWAY, NJ
CBS Philly

Garnet Valley Schools Superintendent Worries New Federal COVID-19 Testing Effort Could Disrupt Supplies

GLEN MILLS, Pa. (CBS) — Last week, the Biden administration promised 10 million COVID-19 tests to schools every month. But one local superintendent warns it’s not that simple. In Garnet Valley, school leaders worry the new federal effort may be fixing something that isn’t broken. “It’s really given us an advantage in keeping schools open,” Garney Valley School District Superintendent Dr. Marc Bertrando said. Garnet Valley’s superintendent says he has been able to keep a majority of the district’s more than 5,000 students learning in-person — especially in the days immediately after winter break as new cases surged — thanks to daily on-site...
GLEN MILLS, PA
CBS Philly

Penn To Initiate Process To Review Complaints After Professor Amy Wax’s Anti-Asian Comments

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The law school at the University of Pennsylvania is initiating a process that could end in sanctions against a professor accused of making anti-Asian remarks. Amy Wax reportedly said the country is better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration. Those comments followed a recent radio interview in which Wax said most Asians support Democrats and their positions. In a statement, the law school dean, Ted Ruger, said her “conduct has generated multiple complaints.” Adding, “It calls for a process that can fairly consider claims that her conduct has an adverse impact on her teaching.”  
COLLEGES
CBS Philly

Police Investigating Stickers Advocating White Supremacy Found On Signs Along Several Streets On Main Line

ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) — Police on the Main Line are investigating a disturbing find — stickers advocating white supremacy. The stickers were placed on streets signs along several streets along the Main Line, and now on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, residents say it shows there’s still work to be done. “I don’t know what’s surprising anymore, honestly,” Gabby Van Hollander said, “and it makes me really sad to say that I wish I could say it was.” Alarming signs posted on residential streets in Ardmore have people sounding the alarm about white supremacists. “My understanding is that most of them hate-based, white...
ARDMORE, PA
CBS Philly

People Frantically Alert Neighbors About House Fire In Philadelphia’s Kensington Section: ‘Get Out, Get Out’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire broke out at a home in Philadelphia’s Kensington section early Tuesday morning. The fire occurred around 2:30 a.m. on the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue.  People frantically pounded on a neighbor’s door to alert them about the fire. “Get out, get out,” one man said. #Breaking: Only CBS3 was there as people raced to alert neighbors when this Kensington home went up in flames. We're told everyone made it out safely. See more on Eyewitness News This Morning. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/nPr2ypslh7 — Steve Lindsay (@SteveLindsayCBS) January 18, 2022 Eyewitness News can confirm that no one was injured. There’s no word on what caused the fire.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

