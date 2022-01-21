Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out Of Hell' Singer, Dead At 74

Photo: Getty Images

Grammy-winning singer and actor Meat Loaf , whose Bat Out Of Hell album is one of the best-selling albums ever, has died at the age of 74. A post from the singer's verified Facebook account announced his passing.

Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends. His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including “Fight Club”, “Focus”, “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Wayne’s World.” “Bat Out of Hell” remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time. We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!

A cause of death has not yet been announced, by according to TM Z, Meat Loaf died from COVID .

Though he was born Marvin Lee Aday , he made a name for himself as Meat Loaf with hit songs like " Paradise By The Dashboard Light ," "Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad" and of course, " I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That) ," which earned him the Grammy for Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance in 1993.

He also appeared in movies and on TV with memorable roles in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Fight Club .

Meat Loaf had battled health issues for years and in November, he let fans know that even though he'd had four back surgeries, he planned to return to the studio this year. In 2016, the singer collapsed at a concert in Canada due to dehydration. He also fell off a stage in Texas a couple years ago and broke his collarbone.

Recording.... Yes Yes Yes!!!! On or about January 4th, we are in the studio. Playing live, rehearsing live, recording... Posted by Meat Loaf on Monday, November 22, 2021

He leaves behind his wife and two daughters.