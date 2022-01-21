ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out Of Hell' Singer, Dead At 74

By Dave Basner
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1puF15_0drs3ZfC00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48mTAT_0drs3ZfC00
Photo: Getty Images

Grammy-winning singer and actor Meat Loaf , whose Bat Out Of Hell album is one of the best-selling albums ever, has died at the age of 74. A post from the singer's verified Facebook account announced his passing.

Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends. His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including “Fight Club”, “Focus”, “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Wayne’s World.” “Bat Out of Hell” remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time. We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!

Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah,...

Posted by Meat Loaf on Thursday, January 20, 2022

A cause of death has not yet been announced, by according to TM Z, Meat Loaf died from COVID .

Though he was born Marvin Lee Aday , he made a name for himself as Meat Loaf with hit songs like " Paradise By The Dashboard Light ," "Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad" and of course, " I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That) ," which earned him the Grammy for Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance in 1993.

He also appeared in movies and on TV with memorable roles in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Fight Club .

Meat Loaf had battled health issues for years and in November, he let fans know that even though he'd had four back surgeries, he planned to return to the studio this year. In 2016, the singer collapsed at a concert in Canada due to dehydration. He also fell off a stage in Texas a couple years ago and broke his collarbone.

Recording.... Yes Yes Yes!!!! On or about January 4th, we are in the studio. Playing live, rehearsing live, recording...

Posted by Meat Loaf on Monday, November 22, 2021

He leaves behind his wife and two daughters.

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Meat Loaf Was ‘Seriously Ill’ Before He Died at 74—Here’s His Reported Cause of Death

Saying goodbye to a legend. Meat Loaf, the rockstar behind hits like “I’d Do Anything For Love” and “Bad Out of Hell,” has died at the age of 74 on January 20, 2022. But how did Meat Loaf die, exactly? His sudden death has left fans wondering about his real cause of death—and we’re sharing everything we know so far below. ‘To Hell and Back – An Autobiography’ $16.45 Buy Now Meat Loaf, born Michael Lee Aday in Dallas, Texas, had a spectacular rock music career that spanned six decades. The legendary musician was one of the most successful performers of all time, selling...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meat Loaf’s Wife: All About His Relationship With Deborah Gillespie & Past Marriage

To the world, he was Meat Loaf, but to Deborah Gillespie, he was known as a devoted husband. Learn about Meat Life’s wife and his previous marriage with Leslie Edmonds. “Our hearts are broken to announce the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight,” the family of the 74-year-old rocker wrote in a message posted to Meat Loaf’s official Facebook page. Meat Loaf (Michael Aday, fka Marvin Aday) passed on January 20, surrounded by his two daughters, his close friends, and his wife of nearly 15 years, Deborah Gillespie. “We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” the message read.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Week

Meat Loaf reportedly died after becoming 'seriously ill with COVID'

Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Obituary: Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf's bombastic rock operas catapulted him to the status of musical icon. His breakthrough album, Bat Out Of Hell, is one of the best-selling albums of all time. But beneath the public face of the hard-rocking extrovert was a man who professed to be a shy and retiring individual.
ENTERTAINMENT
Clash

Meat Loaf Has Died; Cause Of Death

Rock icon and acting hero Meat Loaf has died. Real name Marvin Lee Aday, his everyman persona, stunning voice, and theatrical showmanship made him a star to many generations of rock fans. Linking with writer Jim Steinman, Meat Loaf's 'Bat Out Of Hell' was a stunning success, a rock opera...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meat Loaf
HollywoodLife

Meat Loaf Dies: Cher & More Stars Honor The Rocker After His Death At 74

After Meat Loaf’s death, celebrities flooded social media with tributes to the rocker by posting sweet messages in his honor. Meat Loaf had an incredible impact, not only on his fans, but on fellow celebrities who knew and loved him, as well. The legendary entertainer died on Jan. 20, and social media was full of tributes following his passing. Several celebrities weighed in with their own messages of love and support. Cher was one of the first stars to comment on the news, writing on Twitter, “Had so much fun with Meat Loaf when we did “Dead Ringer.” Am very sorry for his family, friends and fans. Am I imagining it or are amazing people in the arts dying every other day?!”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meat Loaf Dead At 74: Rocker Passes Away With Wife & Daughters By His Side

Meat Loaf, the iconic rocker who had a career that spanned decades, has passed away at the age of 74. His family confirmed the news via his official Facebook page. (UPDATE: JAN. 21, 2022 AT 1:10 P.M. ET): The Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed Meat Loaf’s death to HollywoodLife. “I can confirm that Michael Lee Aday has been reported to our office as he has passed away. No cause or manner of death is available at this time.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bat Out Of Hell#Canada#Movies#Tm Z#Covid
HollywoodLife

Meat Loaf: 5 Things To Know About The Iconic Rocker Who Died At 74

Meat Loaf’s amazing career spanned over six decades. He won a Grammy, performed on Broadway and acted alongside Brad Pitt. Find out more about the legend here. The rock music world has lost a legend. Meat Loaf passed away on Thursday (January 20) at the age of 74. “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight,” his family wrote on Facebook. “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Meat Loaf Dies: Rockers React

Meat Loaf, the actor and singer whose 1977 album Bat Out of Hell is one of the best-selling of all time, died at age 74. "We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," a statement on Meat Loaf's Facebook page read, noting that his wife and daughter were with him at the time of his death. "We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls … don’t ever stop rocking!"
MUSIC
The Independent

Collaborator share fond memories of working with ‘kind and talented’ Meat Loaf

Collaborators who worked and sang with Meat Loaf have shared fond memories of the US rocker as they described his death as “our loss, Heaven’s gain”.The “kind and talented” musician was praised by his fellow artists for sharing his love of music and performing with the world.A post on his official Facebook page announced he had died aged 74, with his wife Deborah at his side and added that his daughters, Pearl and Amanda, “and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours”.Meat Loaf, who was born Marvin Lee Aday but was also known as Michael, sold...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Dana Patrick Has Lived a Private Life Since Appearing in Meat Loaf's 1993 Music Video

On Jan. 20, 2022, legendary singer and actor Meat Loaf passed away at the age of 74. His cause of death isn't clear, but his impact on music culture definitely is. His album Bat Out of Hell is one of the best selling of all time. "His amazing career spanned six decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies," said a statement in part on his Facebook page.
MUSIC
PWMania

WWE Comments On The Passing Of Meat Loaf

WWE announced the following statement on the passing of singer Meat Loaf, who passed away on Thursday from COVID complications. He was 74. The singer appeared as the RAW Guest Host back on 5/10/2010. Meat Loaf passes away. We are saddened to learn that Michael Lee Aday, better known as...
WWE
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

126K+
Followers
14K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy