Fear of needles is, for part of the population, the main reason for not getting a COVID-19 vaccine. That fear is demonstrated by the fact that needleless techniques have been in development for more than 150 years. A new technology, developed by David Fernandez Rivas and his team, is safer than previous ones, and it is better at steering the injection fluid and controlling the depth to which it penetrates the body. This is reason enough for researcher Jelle Schoppink to compare the different options, in a 'perspective paper' in Advanced Drug Delivery Reviews.

