The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge helped make a giant royal doodle from a distance as they took part in an ice-breaker art session.William and Kate, who were visiting the Foundling Museum in central London were armed with three-foot-long sticks with pencils at the end as they joined women who had previously been in care to create the paper masterpiece.Kate – who has an MA in Art History from St Andrews University – laughed out loud as she struggled with the task, which involved drawing on a large canvas flat on the floor in front of them without looking...

