There's a new streaming champion over on Netflix, as a horror series has knocked off Cobra Kai after two weeks of dominance on the service. Archive 81, the spooky new series starring Mamoudou Athie, was one of the first original titles released by Netflix in 2022, coming just a few days after the start of the year. Cobra Kai had been the dominant force on the service since the change of the calendar, with its fourth season debuting on New Year's Eve, but that reign came to an end this week with Archive 81's newfound supremacy.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO