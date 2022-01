While you can argue if a Netflix exec saying there will be a Squid Game season 2 counts as an official renewal, it’s a pretty strong endorsement nonetheless. Speaking today in a call with investors, Co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos made it abundantly clear that there will “absolutely” be more of the international smash created by Hwang Dong-hyuk. As a matter of fact, he noted (per Deadline) that “the Squid Game universe has just begun.” Does that mean there could be spin-offs or other off-shoots? We don’t want to get too overly ambitious right now in our thinking. It’s just a reminder that Netflix recognizes the value in having a show like this on their platform.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO