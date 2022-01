Baker Mayfield’s 2021 campaign ended on a sour note as accumulated injuries kept him from finishing the season. But today he took a big step towards preparing for 2022. On Wednesday, Mayfield announced that he underwent surgery on his torn labrum. Taking to Twitter with a video of him wearing a sling on his left arm, Mayfield said that it was a successful operation and that he looks forward to the recovery road.

