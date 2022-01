For the first time since 2017, Alan Tabern will not have a PDC Tour Card and that will mean The Saint will have to ply his trade on the Challenge Tour this netxt year. The former quarter-finalist at the 2007 World Darts Championship has already been successful on the Challenge Tour in the past. Tabern is one of five players to have won four titles on the PDC Challenge Tour.

