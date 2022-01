This article contains spoilers for episode eight of And Just Like That... The ladies of And Just Like That… are entering new stages of their lives. For Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), that means accepting the fact that her cool, young neighbor called her "ma'am." For Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), it's asking her husband for a divorce and jetting off to Cleveland to see her new partner, and for Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), it's facing that her 15-year-old daughter is growing up.

