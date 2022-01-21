ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kate and William: Royal fans are all saying same thing about the couple's latest Insta post

By Jade Biggs
Cosmopolitan
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there's one thing we love more than seeing the Royal Family on social media, it's seeing the Royal Family holding a little doggo on social media. You can imagine our absolute d-e-l-i-g-h-t then, when last night we spotted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had shared a snap to...

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 6

from NC
23h ago

Love the William and Kate!💖

Reply(1)
22
Related
shefinds

A Major Bombshell About Kate Middleton's Relationship With Prince William Leaked

Prince William and Kate Middleton have now been married for more than 10 years, but things weren’t always perfect for their pair throughout the duration of their lengthy courtship. Back in 2007 the pair endured a brief split during which Prince William was spotted out at a number of nightclubs letting loose while Middleton kept a brave face. Now royal biographer Ingrid Seward is speaking out about that time in the couple’s relationship, revealing how Kate likely felt.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

11 of the most lavish gifts Kate Middleton has received from the royal family

Since marrying Prince William in 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge has received several royal family heirlooms. These have included some special pieces from Princess Diana's jewellery collection, as well as precious treasures from the Queen. Her Majesty has also bestowed various honours upon her granddaughter-in-law. Take a look at some...
WORLD
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Likely To Become King After Queen Elizabeth Did This To Prince William? Sussex Family's Christmas Card Release Questioned

Searches for "Prince Harry King" reportedly surged after Queen Elizabeth did this to Prince William. Prince Harry continues to make headlines despite his graceful exit, alongside wife Meghan Markle, in January 2020. It was claimed that the Duke of Sussex has a rift with his brother, Prince William, and the other members of the royal family.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton's Cheeky Daughter Made First Curtsy To The Queen On Christmas Day

Princess Charlotte impressed many when she did her first curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Charlotte impressed many when she did her first curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II. It happened when she joined her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton' in her debut in the royal family's traditional Christmas morning service. She was only 4 years old at the time.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Freezes Princes Charles, Harry Due To Their Scandals But Rewards Favorite Son Prince Andrew?

Queen Elizabeth allegedly created decrees that would freeze out Prince Charles, Camilla, and Harry. Queen Elizabeth reportedly has a special relationship with her third child, Prince Andrew. When the latter was born, the queen was more prepared to become a mom because she was much older compared to when she had Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Therefore, she was more involved in Prince Andrew’s life compared to the latter’s older siblings.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Prince William Is Facing a New Round of Accusations About His Alleged Affair With Rose Hanbury on Twitter

On Twitter in particular, there’s no faster way to start a fire than by mentioning Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, former close friend of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and — unfortunately — the rumored mistress of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate’s (by all appearances) loving husband. Rumors of an affair between William and Hanbury first set Twitter ablaze in 2019, with claims that William had cheated on Kate during her pregnancy with their third child Prince Louis. When a British publication published details of the affair in April, William took immediate legal action against them and sent a warning to other outlets forbidding them from repeating the “false and highly damaging” claims first published in US outlet InTouch — and yes, you’re correct, this was all happening in the same timeline in which Meghan Markle was being told to keep quiet and limit her responses to the media’s unfair and inflammatory stories about her.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Prince William had the most romantic response after he was once asked why he and Kate split

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been married for a decade, but before the college sweethearts went on to live their happily ever after﻿, they famously split in 2007. The Sun’s royal photographer Arthur Edwards recalled asking Prince William about their breakup in a new story published on Jan. 5. Arthur wrote, “Just before their engagement, William invited a few people to have tea, where he introduced Catherine to me. It was here I asked the Prince: ‘Why did you split up?’”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapy Dog#Uk#The Royal Family#Instagram Story#Icymi#Nhs Charities Together
SheKnows

Why Princess Charlotte Reportedly Isn't Allowed to Have a Best Friend at School

Although the royal kids are like any other children in so many ways, there are certainly some notable differences — prospective future crowns not included. A royal insider just revealed that Princess Charlotte, who attends the same posh private school in London as her older brother, Prince George, reportedly isn’t encouraged to have a best friend in class — and it’s all in the spirit of inclusion. Jane Moore, co-host of the UK talk show Loose Women, has revealed that the six-year-old daughter of Kate Middleton and Prince William doesn’t have a BFF at school, according to UK outlet The Sun....
ENTERTAINMENT
Hello Magazine

Prince William's favourite birthday photo of Kate Middleton revealed

One of the three portraits released to mark the Duchess of Cambridge's 40th birthday on Sunday was chosen by her husband, Prince William, and their children, it has been revealed. According to Italian newspaper, Corriere della Sera, who conducted an interview with photographer Paolo Roversi, the black and white close-up...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Dogs
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Kate Middleton Debuts Hair Change After Celebrating Her 40th Birthday

Kate Middleton is sporting a new 'do following her 40th birthday. Stepping out Wednesday for her first public outing of 2022 with her husband Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge debuted a slightly darker brunette hue and shorter hairstyle, styled in a signature blowout in a departure from her recent curly stylings. Visiting the Foundling Museum in honor of the U.K.'s first children's charity, Middleton paired her new hairstyle with a black turtleneck and pants paired with a long blue coat.
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William’s Wife Convinced Queen Elizabeth To Move To Kensington Palace? Duchess Wants To Look After The Monarch

Kate Middleton allegedly advised Queen Elizabeth to move in with her family in Kensington Palace. Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth are, reportedly, very close. In fact, the two female royals have so much respect for each other. And the monarch also sees Middleton as one of her strongest and most reliable allies.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Pippa Middleton dresses down in funky print after sister Kate's 40th

Pippa Middleton may have been dressing down on Monday afternoon, but Kate's younger sister still looked as chic as can be, wearing one of her favourite tartan coats by Alexa Chung. Underneath her swish outerwear staple, she rocked a classic all black ensemble, which included a cosy roll neck, and finished off the look with crisp white trainers by Jimmy Choo.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy