Dear Answer Angel Ellen: I have slightly wavy hair and would like to find a product that would emphasize waves and could be scrunched into curls. Dear Rebecca: You’re in luck. There’s been a huge proliferation of products for every degree of curl and wave. Finding the right product(s) is a huge step toward eliminating damaging heated styling tools and time-suck blow-drying and straightening from your hair routine. While my hair is way too curly to be managed by products for your “slightly wavy” hair, I turned to Deb S., who is a one-woman expert on what works for wavy hair. Deb’s hair looks terrific and she is always on the hunt for the next great styling product. These wave and curl aids are expensive, and more companies should sell sample sizes for us to try before we make a big investment in products that don’t work.

