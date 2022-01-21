ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Prince Andrew's maids given training in caring for teddy bears

By Celebretainment
The Sanford Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Andrew's staff spent a whole day being trained to look after his teddy bear collection properly....

www.sanfordherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Prince Harry and Andrew ‘not eligible’ for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medal

Prince Harry and the Duke of York will not be awarded the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medal this year like other members of the Armed Forces, it has been reported. The commemorative medal will serve as a thank you to serving members of the Armed Forces as well as those in the police, fire, emergency and prison services. It will also be given to members of the Royal Family who hold honorary positions in the military.Veterans who have received the George Cross or Victoria Cross will also be eligible, although veterans without this award will not be.However, without their honorary...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Andrew
Hello Magazine

What happens to Prince Andrew's military titles and royal patronages now?

The Duke of York has been stripped of his military titles and royal patronages, as confirmed by Buckingham Palace on Thursday night. The palace statement read: "With The Queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen."
POLITICS
WDVM 25

Queen removes Prince Andrew’s military roles, royal duties

LONDON (AP) — A London royal is no more after his titles were stripped by the Queen. Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth II has stripped Prince Andrew of all his honorary military titles and royal roles in charities and other civic groups, amid a growing furor over allegations he sexually abused a teenage girl supplied […]
POLITICS
Telegraph

How Prince Andrew became the Queen’s impossible choice

It was with customary understated efficiency that the Queen delivered Prince Andrew’s final humiliation on Thursday, as the prospect of a civil trial in New York developed from a headache for the Royal family into a thumping migraine. After a judge ruled that a settlement deal which his accuser,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teddy Bears#British Royal Family#Uk
The New Yorker

Prince Andrew’s Very Bad Week

If Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has had a bad week, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York and the second son of the Queen, can only be grateful that reports of multiple lockdown parties at 10 Downing Street have marginally overshadowed the latest developments in his own grubby performance as a high-profile member of the British ruling class. Prince Andrew, who is sixty-one, stands accused in a civil suit of having sexually abused Virginia Giuffre when she was a teen-ager, twenty-odd years ago. Giuffre’s suit alleges that she was pimped to Andrew by the prince’s former friend Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted pedophile and sometime partner of the convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime pal of the Prince. Prince Andrew insists that he is innocent of all charges, and has sought by various legal means to escape the suit’s reach, with his lawyers most recently claiming that the terms of a settlement Giuffre agreed to with Epstein, in 2009, shielded Andrew, by extension, from further legal action. On Wednesday, January 12th, Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is overseeing the case in New York, where it has been filed, rejected that argument, thereby denying Andrew the inglorious strategy of using a dead convicted sex offender as a human shield. Kaplan ruled that, short of a settlement, the case would go to trial later this year, leaving the Prince—in the coruscating phrase used by the Labour Party leader, Sir Keir Starmer, to describe Boris Johnson, in the House of Commons on Wednesday—as “a man who has run out of road.”
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Prince Andrew's options 'increasingly limited' - lawyer

Prince Andrew is in the "last chance saloon", according to a lawyer, after failing in a motion to get a civil sex assault case against him thrown out. Virginia Giuffre is suing the prince, claiming he abused her in 2001. The prince has consistently denied these claims. Speaking to the...
POLITICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Meat Loaf Once Claimed He Tried to Push Prince Andrew in a Moat

The sad death of Meat Loaf on Thursday night at the age of 74 has seen tributes flood in from all corners of the globe, with many fans recalling seeing the “Bat Out of Hell” performer and their own interactions with the rock legend. Amid the mourning and remembrance from the entertainment world and beyond, one of the more colorful stories from a very colorful career has resurfaced: the time Meat Loaf got into a scrap with Prince Andrew. The incident reportedly happened in 1987 on the set of It’s a Royal Knockout, a one-off charity TV event in which members of...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Allegedly Distancing Themselves For Beatrice, Eugenie Because Of Prince Andrew

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle couldn’t allegedly be happier to have quit The Firm before Prince Andrew’s HRH and military titles were stripped. In its Jan. 24 issue, Heat UK claimed that Prince Andrew’s legal battles are proof that Prince Harry and Markle made the right decision to quit their royal duties while they still can. After all, the royal family is toxic and doesn’t want to be associated with anyone other than Queen Elizabeth.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Queen Elizabeth’s Son Wants Her Majesty To Pay For His Legal Fees? Princes Charles, William Seething At Duke Of York

Prince Andrew is, allegedly, forcing Queen Elizabeth to pay his legal fees. Prince Andrew is reportedly going through so much right now due to the sexual abuse lawsuit that he’s still dealing with. Virginia Roberts Giuffre previously accused the Duke of York of abusing her when she was just 17 years old. Prince Andrew adamantly denied the claims, and he also provided some alibis to prove his innocence. However, royal experts aren’t convinced that he’s telling the truth.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Ghislaine Maxwell 'May Have Had An Intimate Relationship' With Prince Andrew, Would Frequently Visit Buckingham Palace At Will, New Documentary Reveals

A new documentary has revealed shocking details about Ghislaine Maxwell's mysterious relationship with Prince Andrew. The new ITV investigative film, Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile, examined the 61-year-old royal's alleged connection to Ghislaine and the Jeffrey Epstein sexual abuse scandal. According to The Sun, the bombshell documentary — which...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy