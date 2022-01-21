Prince Andrew's maids given training in caring for teddy bears

If Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has had a bad week, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York and the second son of the Queen, can only be grateful that reports of multiple lockdown parties at 10 Downing Street have marginally overshadowed the latest developments in his own grubby performance as a high-profile member of the British ruling class. Prince Andrew, who is sixty-one, stands accused in a civil suit of having sexually abused Virginia Giuffre when she was a teen-ager, twenty-odd years ago. Giuffre’s suit alleges that she was pimped to Andrew by the prince’s former friend Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted pedophile and sometime partner of the convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime pal of the Prince. Prince Andrew insists that he is innocent of all charges, and has sought by various legal means to escape the suit’s reach, with his lawyers most recently claiming that the terms of a settlement Giuffre agreed to with Epstein, in 2009, shielded Andrew, by extension, from further legal action. On Wednesday, January 12th, Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is overseeing the case in New York, where it has been filed, rejected that argument, thereby denying Andrew the inglorious strategy of using a dead convicted sex offender as a human shield. Kaplan ruled that, short of a settlement, the case would go to trial later this year, leaving the Prince—in the coruscating phrase used by the Labour Party leader, Sir Keir Starmer, to describe Boris Johnson, in the House of Commons on Wednesday—as “a man who has run out of road.”

