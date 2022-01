Northwestern’s undefeated streak in their white jerseys came to an end tonight in a 6 loss against Penn State. They are now 9-1 in white and 3-3 in the Big Ten. With 4:40 left in the first quarter, the white was already looking a bit dull. The Wildcats had attempted twice as many shots as Penn State but had made the same amount: three. It was 8-7 at the first media timeout in favor of the Nittany Lions. After a couple back-and-forth minutes ensued, the game –as seemingly all do –began with a Veronica Burton steal and fastbreak finish. That opened the revolving scoring door.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO