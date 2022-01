The good news for Jonas Blixt, who opened with a two-over 74 on Thursday at The American Express, is that he's guaranteed two more rounds with this week featuring a 54-hole cut. Two more rounds are precious for a guy like Blixt, who is playing on a major medical extension and needs to make as many cuts as he can to rack up FedEx Cup points with only so many starts remaining.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO