Electronics

Tokina releases SZ Super Tele 500mm F8 Reflex MF

sonyalpharumors.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTokina SZ SUPER TELE 500mm F8 Reflex MF worldwide sales date announcement. Kenko Tokina Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce the sales release of the Tokina SZ SUPER TELE 500mm F8 Reflex MF lens. With the debut of the SZX SUPER TELE 400mm F8 Reflex MF, the SZ series...

www.sonyalpharumors.com

canonrumors.com

Stock Notice: Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1L IS USM

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. High Performance L-series versatile Super-Telephoto Zoom RF Lens. High Speed, Smooth and Quiet Auto Focus...
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Funleader Caplens 18mm F8.0 0.45m-∞ for M-mount Review

The Funleader Caplens 18mm F8.0 0.45m-∞ for M-mount ($159) is one of the smallest and lightest lenses for any camera. It's a feat, especially given its full-frame coverage and ultra-wide view. A hyperfocal design, one where you can snap in-focus shots without having to worry too much about adjusting the lens, is a good match for from-the-hip photos. Optical quality isn't world class, but you might just love the soft results, heavy vignette, and glowing flare the lens creates. The Caplens lives up to its billing—it's slimmer than a pancake and a lot of fun to use. It's worth a look if you're after a wide, artistic lens for your rangefinder or mirrorless camera.
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

Tamron 35-150mm f/2.0-2.8 review by Photographyblog: “This is a fantastic all-round zoom lens that could effectively replace two fast zooms in your lens arsenal”

Tamron 35-150mm f/2.0-2.8 FE lens at BHphoto. Amazon. Adorama. Fotokoch DE. Foto Erhardt DE. Wex UK. Park UK. Photographyblog reviewed the Tamron lens and concluded:. Once in a while something comes along that makes you think “Why has no one ever thought of that before – what a great idea!” and the Tamron 35-150mm certainly fits the bill. This is a fantastic all-round zoom lens that could effectively replace two fast zooms in your lens arsenal.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Rockstar's new budget-friendly 10mm F8 fisheye, 27mm F2.8 lenses cost less than $80

Chinese optics manufacturer Rockstar has released a new pair of prime lenses for APS-C camera systems: a 10mm F8 fisheye lens and a 27mm F2.8 lens. Starting with the wider of the two, the 10mm F8 fisheye lens offers a 16mm full-frame equivalent focal length on most APS-C cameras (20mm on MFT) and is constructed of five elements in four groups, including three extra-low dispersion elements. It has a fixed F8 aperture with pentagonal aperture blades, has a 30cm (12”) minimum focusing distance and is entirely manual with no contacts for transferring EXIF data.
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

Sony will release a new “ZV-1 similar” compact camera in Q2

Sony ZV-1 at Amazon, Adorama, BHphoto. The first camera to be announced in 2022 should be a new kind of ZV-1 compact camera model. The camera will start shipping out in Q2 (April-June). I have no specs yet but it doesn’t sound like a successor of the current ZV-1, but more likely a (cheaper?) variation.
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

Competition news: Canon announced the R5c with 8k6p for $4499

Today Canon announced their new R5c video focused camera version (specs at BHphoto and Adorama). This might be considered an official competitor of the Sony A1 and you can find a full R5c vs A1 spec comparison on that special BH page. On the pro side this camera shoots 8k60p but on the downsides it doens’t have IBIS, a huge cooling vent and only a micro Hdmi.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
sonyalpharumors.com

New Rockstar 40mm f/5.6 about to be announced soon

The Chinese company Rockstar will soon announce this new 40mm f/5.6 FE lens. Specs:. Leica M mount will be released first with E-mount version coming soon after…. Not really sure why a f/5.6 prime would be interesting. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make...
ELECTRONICS
High Point Enterprise

HPE Virtual Connect SE 40Gb F8 Module for Synergy firmware 1.8.0.1001 release notes?

Can anyone point me to the release notes for HPE Virtual Connect SE 40Gb F8 Module for Synergy firmware 1.8.0.1001 that is included in Synergy Service Pack 2021.11.01? The link I normally use is a live link to the Support document that usually gets updated with every new firmware release, but for some reason it has not been updated for the 1.8.0.1001 release.
TECHNOLOGY
petapixel.com

Tokina Launches a 500mm f/8 Mirror Lens for Six Camera Mounts

Kenko Tokina has announced that the 500mm f/8 mirror lens that it teased last year is finally available and will be available for Canon EF, Sony E, Nikon F, Nikon Z, Fujifilm X, T-mount, and Micro Four Thirds. A Catadioptric Optical Design. The Tokina SZ Super Tele 500mm f/8 Reflex...
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

Now in Stock: New Pentax K Lens to Sony E-Mount Monster Adapter

For those of you owning Pentax lenses: The new Pentax K Lens to Sony E-Mount Monster autofocus Adapter is now in Stock at BHphoto (Click here). **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Ring Lights for More Flattering Lighting in Zoom Meetings, Social Media & Selfies

Table of Contents Best Ring Lights for Video Conferences Best Ring Lights for Social Media & Livestreaming Best Ring Lights for Professional Video and Photography If you examine the photos that ring light retailers use to promote their products, you might think that the only people who put these devices to use are young models obsessed with taking the perfect bathroom mirror selfie. And, sure, social media mavens definitely depend on ring lights for their social media content. But in the age of ubiquitous video conferences and remote work, the ring light serves many masters. For the vain among us, a ring light provides an...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Comparing the 5 Best Ring Video Doorbells Available in 2022

The Ring brand has become to video doorbells what Kleenex is to tissues or Ziplock is to plastic bags — you see a video doorbell and automatically think “Oh, there’s a Ring Video Doorbell.” When a brand becomes the recognized noun for a product, you know it’s a quality product. Ring Video Doorbells are rather impressive. They can stream and record video in HD and have two-way talk so you can talk to whoever is at your door. Some Ring Video Doorbells have package alerts to notify you when your packages arrive, and others have head-to-toe video so you can continue...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Earbuds Under $100 for Wireless Sound on a Budget

Just because you’re looking for a pair of affordable earbuds, it doesn’t mean that you have to give up on decent sound. If you’re looking for a good pair of wireless headphones but don’t want to break the bank, a number of brands are making great options right now that you can get for $100 or less. Of course, a small pair of buds won’t produce the excellent sound quality that our favorite audiophile headphones can, but with built-in Bluetooth, better battery life, as well as more secure ear pieces and no awkward cords in sight, the best wireless earbuds make...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

The best camera drone under $100 has a huge extra discount today

NEHEME NH525 Foldable Drone with 720P HD Camera, RC Quadcopter with FPV Live Video Rating: 3.5 Stars HD CAMERA & FPV FUNCTION: NEHEME Mini Selfie Drone equipped with 45° adjustable 720P HD camera, which can broaden your views and record every unforgettable moment in your life. Meanwhile, with advanced FPV real-time transmission tech, you can enjoy real-time images through App for beautiful scenery. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $79.99 $56.96 Buy from Walmart $89.52 Despite doing almost no marketing or advertising, a brand called NEHEME happens to be the manufacturer of one of the best-selling FHD quadcopter drones on Amazon’s entire website...
ELECTRONICS
ab-gaming.com

Super Rare Games – Bloodroots Nintendo Switch Physical Release

For its first release of 2022, Super Rare Games [SRG] is proud to announce its partnership with Paper Cult for fast-paced ultra-violent hack and slash Bloodroots. This is the first time Bloodroots will be available in physical form on the Nintendo Switch. Only 4,000 copies total will ever be printed....
VIDEO GAMES
djmag.com

Vinyl pressing plant launches express service for super limited releases

Taiwanese vinyl pressing plant Mobineko is launching a new express for limited runs of 25-100 records. The Mobineko Express service promises to deliver pressings of limited releases in a four week turnaround time. The company claims it has spent the past few years designing a brand new press with the purpose of being fast and efficient for small pressing runs.
MUSIC
BGR.com

Best budget soundbars in 2022: Boost your listening for less

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more VIZIO 2.1 Home Theater Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X, Wireless Subwoofer, Bluetooth, Voice Assistant Compatible, Includes Remote Control – SB2021n-J6 Rating: 4.5 Stars Ultra-Compact 2.1 Design ExperiencePowerful Performance Brilliant claritySimple Setup, Streaming & Control2.1-Channel SoundFull-Range Speakers BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Available on Amazon $149.99 Available at Walmart $128.00 $99.00 Make your viewing experience elite when you’re streaming a show, watching a movie, or rooting on your favorite team. Everybody knows you want to be immersed in your TV when you’re trying to watch something engrossing. But how can...
ELECTRONICS

